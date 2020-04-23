Baguio finalizing post-lockdown recovery plan

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Baguio City will adopt a new setup that will help it slowly move to a "new normal" amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Benjamin Magalong said during at the "Ugnayan sa City Hall" presser late Wednesday afternoon.

Baguio City is eyeing three phases towards bouncing back from the economic and social disruptions brought about by the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

"We will go to mitigation, transition and recovery," Magalong said.

The city government is working with all sectors to address as many of stakeholders' concerns as possible, the mayor said.

According to Magalong, the city government is coming up with an initial transition plan, the guidelines of which will be made final on Friday.

One of the steps, the mayor said, is a focus on the construction sector and on infrastructure projects to be completed before the rainy season comes. The transportation sector will follow.

Magalong said that these are baby steps until full transition. He said he hopes the city government will have a final plan by May.

He also disclosed that the city's tourism council is also proposing a recovery plan.

"Every sector is actually coming up with their recovery plans," the mayor added.

He appealed again to the residents of Baguio to obey the rules of the ECQ in the meantime.

"We want to send a message that the people of Baguio are disciplined," he said.