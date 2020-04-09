LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Irisan is Baguio City's biggest barangay. The city is getting ready for a large-scale rehabilitation program that the local government says will address environmental issues and further boost tourism in the popular summer destination.
The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
Baguio City begins distribution of government financial aid
Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - April 9, 2020 - 6:42pm

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Beneficiaries of the government's aid package have started receiving assistance through the city hall.

Beneficiaries in at least four of Baguio City's 128 barangays have received aid of P5,000 each after submitting complete documents and after assessment by local officials.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong directed City Social Welfare and Development Officer Betty Fangasan to take steps to further speed up the process of validating beneficiaries and facilitate the release of the funds.

Fangasan said they had communicated to all Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTs) and barangay officials to organize teachers and volunteers in their areas to help out in the assessment process.

The volunteers will be oriented on the assessment and filling out of the Social Amelioration Cards, which are limited to one per family.

The city's personnel as well as more than 200 volunteers will work through Holy Week to get the aid released sooner.

"This will be our form of penitence for the Holy Week," according to the mayor who will also be on hand to supervise the implementation of all control and prevention measures against the coronavirus disease during the Lenten period.

The city in late March implemented a separate Department of Labor and Employment aid program for workers displaced by the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

Under the ulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Displaced Worker program, more than 1,000 beneficiaries will work for 10 days from March 29 to April 11, 2020 by helping the barangays in their sanitation and clean and green programs. They will be paid P350 per day or a total of P3,500 for the 10 working days

BAGUIO CITY LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Woman from Alitagtag is 58th COVID-19 case in Batangas
By Marlon Luistro | 4 hours ago
In his bulletin, Ponggos said that the latest patient has previous exposure to a COVID-19 patient, experienced symptoms on...
Nation
fbfb
Jinggoy hits Zamora over mobile markets
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Public market vendors in San Juan City are caught in a brewing conflict between Mayor Francis Zamora and former senator Jinggoy...
Nation
fbfb
Cainta businesses and residents help out in any way they 'kakanin'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Cainta Mayor Kit Nieto said that the local food business sent 150 of its bibingkas on Tuesday in support of relief opera...
Nation
fbfb
68-year-old man is Batangas City’s 13th COVID-19 case
By Marlon Luistro | 23 hours ago
Batangas City now has 1,031 persons under monitoring (PUM) while 59 others are persons under investigation (PUI). There are...
Nation
fbfb
Baguio City begins distribution of government financial aid
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
Beneficiaries in at least four of Baguio City's 128 barangays have received aid of P5,000 each after submitting complete documents...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
Woman electrocuted to death in Batangas
By Marlon Luistro | 4 hours ago
A woman died on the spot after she was electrocuted inside her residence in Barangay Pantay here on Wednesday, police sa...
Nation
fbfb
5 hours ago
Duterte urges COVID-19 survivors to donate blood
5 hours ago
"Do it as goodwill. And I think if it were me, I should volunteer. That is the way of thanking God that you have survived,”...
Nation
fbfb
6 hours ago
Isolation facility set up in QC Jail following suspected COVID-19 death
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology set up an isolation facility in Quezon City after an inmate died of suspected COVID-19...
Nation
fbfb
20 hours ago
Abra health worker wounded in shooting
By Artemio Dumlao | 20 hours ago
A barangay health worker was wounded in a gun attack in Dolores, Abra on Tuesday.
Nation
fbfb
20 hours ago
Water in Angat enough amid extended quarantine
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 20 hours ago
There is enough water supply in Angat Dam as the enhanced community quarantine was extended until April 30, according to the...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with