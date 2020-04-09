Baguio City begins distribution of government financial aid

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Beneficiaries of the government's aid package have started receiving assistance through the city hall.

Beneficiaries in at least four of Baguio City's 128 barangays have received aid of P5,000 each after submitting complete documents and after assessment by local officials.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong directed City Social Welfare and Development Officer Betty Fangasan to take steps to further speed up the process of validating beneficiaries and facilitate the release of the funds.

Fangasan said they had communicated to all Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTs) and barangay officials to organize teachers and volunteers in their areas to help out in the assessment process.

The volunteers will be oriented on the assessment and filling out of the Social Amelioration Cards, which are limited to one per family.

The city's personnel as well as more than 200 volunteers will work through Holy Week to get the aid released sooner.

"This will be our form of penitence for the Holy Week," according to the mayor who will also be on hand to supervise the implementation of all control and prevention measures against the coronavirus disease during the Lenten period.

The city in late March implemented a separate Department of Labor and Employment aid program for workers displaced by the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

Under the ulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Displaced Worker program, more than 1,000 beneficiaries will work for 10 days from March 29 to April 11, 2020 by helping the barangays in their sanitation and clean and green programs. They will be paid P350 per day or a total of P3,500 for the 10 working days