NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Irisan is Baguio City's biggest barangay. The city is getting ready for a large-scale rehabilitation program that the local government says will address environmental issues and further boost tourism in the popular summer destination.
The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
National, city government officials lay groundwork for Baguio rehabilitation
Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - January 7, 2020 - 8:52am

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Baguio's rehabilitation will include a comprehensive program to address the city's environmental issues and boost tourism, the its mayor said.

This, as a high-level meeting between the national government and Baguio City officials starts this week to lay the groundwork for the rehabilitation plan.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said the local government will present priority projects the development of Burnham Park, a youth convergence center, pay parking buildings and interventions on improving the quality of waste water, water quality management, solid waste management to top officials of the Tourism, Interior and Local Government, and Environment departments.

Earlier, Magalong was quoted as saying that the iconic Burnham Park will be closed from March to October 2020 for refurbishing. The Tourism department has already allotted funds for the park's rehabilitation.

The park, designed by American engineer Daniel Burnham designed the park a century ago, is home to the man-made Burnham Lake, Children's Playground, Skating Rink, Rose Garden, Orchidarium, Igorot Park, Melvin Jones Grandstand, Athletic Bowl, Picnic Grove, Japanese Peace Tower, Pine Trees of the World, and the Sunshine Park.

The park's rehabilitation is expected to take about eight months and cost P500 million. A priority for the rehabilitation is fixing the park's drainage system to prevent flooding. The drainage repairs are estimated to cost P100 million.  

Baguio City’s market, another tourist spot, will also be rehabilitated in phases. The makeover, to be done over two years, will cost at least P5 billion and will, Magalong said, would turn it from "one of the worst markets in the entire country" to one of the best. 

The city is also preparing to host the quarterly board meeting of the Asian Development Bank in March.

Baguio City is availing of a P20-billion soft loan and grant for the city's waste water management and the provision of adequate potable water for its growing population.

"Champion teams" of the city government are being prepared for each of the priority development projects to ensure their success, Magalong said.

BAGUIO CITY BENJAMIN MAGALONG DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Taxi driver who nearly run over Baguio cop charged
By Artemio Dumlao | January 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Charges were filed yesterday against a drunk taxi driver who almost ran over a police officer while resisting arrest on Tuesday last week.
Nation
fb tw
3 slain in Ilocos gun attacks
By Eva Visperas | January 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Three persons, including a former police officer, were gunned down by unidentified motorcycle-riding men in Ilocos on Sunday.
Nation
fb tw
2 ‘BIFF members’ nabbed in Manila
By Rey Galupo | January 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Three days before the Traslacion or the procession of the Black Nazarene, two persons said to be connected to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters were apprehended in Manila on Sunday.
Nation
fb tw
Barangay kagawad held for illegal logging
By Raymund Catindig | January 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Four persons, including a barangay kagawad, were arrested for illegal logging in Cagayan on Sunday.
Nation
fb tw
Moderately strong quakes jolt Davao
By Helen Flores | January 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.4 and 4.7 struck Davao Oriental and Davao Occidental, respectivvely, yesterday.
Nation
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
National, city government officials lay groundwork for Baguio rehabilitation
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
"Champion teams" of the city government are being prepared for each of the priority development projects to ensure their success,...
Nation
fb tw
17 hours ago
Magnitude 5 quake strikes off Davao Occidental
By Rosette Adel | 17 hours ago
A magnitude 5 earthquake rattled Davao Occidental waters on Monday afternoon.
Nation
fb tw
22 hours ago
LIST: Schedule of novena masses, activities for Traslacion 2020
By Rosette Adel | 22 hours ago
The officials of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or the Quiapo Church recently released the schedule of novena...
Nation
fb tw
1 day ago
Classes, gov't work in Manila suspended on Jan. 9 for Nazarene traslacion
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The suspension of classes covers all levels in all education institutions in the nation’s capital.
Nation
fb tw
1 day ago
PCSO to introduce new games to raise funds
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office is looking to introduce new games this year to raise more revenue for its charity...
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with