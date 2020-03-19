Friday prayers in Bangsamoro temporarily suspended due to virus spread

MANILA, Philippines — The Islamic advisory council of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao ordered the temporary suspension of Friday prayers to curb the risks of the new coronavirus.

The Darul-Ifta said Friday prayers will be halted for three weeks from March 19 to April 10.

All congregational prayers in small and big mosques in BARMM will be also suspended.

A total of 217 cases of COVID-19 infection have been detected in the Philippines as of midday Thursday, with 17 fatalities.

Two of the cases in the country were from Lanao del Sur.

There are at least 43 patients under investigation and 996 persons under monitoring in the entire Bangsamoro .

The Bangsamoro Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 said it is tracking down the attendees of a religious gathering in Malaysia from February 27 to March 1 to subject them to self quarantine. The event was reported to be linked to the sudden increase of new coronavirus cases in Malaysia. — Gaea Katreena Cabico