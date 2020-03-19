LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
WOMEN'S MONTH
In this July 14, 2018 photo, a Muslim prays at Salam Mosque in Culiat, Quezon City a day before the end of Ramadan.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, File
Friday prayers in Bangsamoro temporarily suspended due to virus spread
(Philstar.com) - March 19, 2020 - 7:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Islamic advisory council of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao ordered the temporary suspension of Friday prayers to curb the risks of the new coronavirus.

The Darul-Ifta said Friday prayers will be halted for three weeks from March 19 to April 10.

All congregational prayers in small and big mosques in BARMM will be also suspended.

A total of 217 cases of COVID-19 infection have been detected in the Philippines as of midday Thursday, with 17 fatalities.

Two of the cases in the country were from Lanao del Sur. 

There are at least 43 patients under investigation and 996 persons under monitoring in the entire Bangsamoro .

The Bangsamoro Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 said it is tracking down the attendees of a religious gathering in Malaysia from February 27 to March 1 to subject them to self quarantine. The event was reported to be linked to the sudden increase of new coronavirus cases in Malaysia. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
5.6-magnitude offshore quake off Zambales felt in Pampanga amid Luzon quarantine
4 hours ago
State volcanology bureau Phivolcs on Thursday afternoon recorded a magnitude 4.6 earthquake which was listed to be tectonic...
Nation
fbfb
PUP makes ethyl alcohol as COVID-19 concerns grow
2 hours ago
The institute said larger batches are expected to be manufactured as soon as raw materials are available next week.
Nation
fbfb
Food packs delivered to stranded UPLB students, but donations still encouraged
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
"As of today, community efforts are still ongoing and TF CURE is continuously accepting donations and volunteers who could...
Nation
fbfb
Cotabato City steps up measures vs COVID-19
By John Unson | 5 hours ago
The city government also deployed emergency responders at the checkpoints to help transport to hospitals in the city...
Nation
fbfb
3 SPD cops caught drinking while on duty
By Ghio Ong | March 17, 2020 - 12:00am
While authorities are busy manning quarantine checkpoints in Metro Manila, three police officers were caught drinking liquor while on duty at the Southern Police District headquarters on Saturday night.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
8 hours ago
Aid ready for mass transport drivers in Cainta, Rizal
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
The town mayor noted that there are more than 5,000 families that are dependent on drivers of tricycle in Cainta.
Nation
fbfb
10 hours ago
Zamboanga City on 'expanded, enhanced community quarantine' from Friday
By Roel Pareño | 10 hours ago
Mayor Salazar said strict home quarantine shall be observed in all households for a month and movement shall be limited to...
Nation
fbfb
21 hours ago
Isko Moreno orders hotels, motels to provide rooms for health workers
21 hours ago
"Said suspension has made it difficult for the City of Manila's health workers as well as health workers of the national government...
Nation
fbfb
22 hours ago
DILG on Vico Sotto's appeal to exempt trikes: Be more creative in dealing with COVID-19
By Franco Luna | 22 hours ago
In a text message to Philstar.com, Interior spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said in response, "Any form of mass transportation...
Nation
fbfb
1 day ago
29 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Quezon City; hot zone residents prohibited from leaving — LGU
1 day ago
"Tayo ang pinakamalaki at pinakamaraming kailangan sustentuhan in the next few weeks," the Quezon City mayor said, pointing...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with