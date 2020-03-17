Muslim commission urges attendees of Malaysia religious event to self-quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos called on attendees of a religious gathering in Malaysia from February 27 to March 1 to subject themselves to self-quarantine, after it was confirmed that an attendee tested positive for COVID-19.

The commission in a statement Tuesday said that Malaysia recorded a rise in the confirmed cases in their country. A report from Straitstimes.com quoted Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr adham Baba as saying that “majority of these new cases are linked to the cluster involving the ‘itjimak tabligh’ gathering at the Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque.”

A Lanao del Sur resident attended the gathering tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease and was admitted to a hospital in Cotabato.

“We are urging everyone who attended the event in Malaysia, or who had contact with those who attended, to coordinate with the [Department of Health] or with the [Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao-DOH],” the commission said.

The event was attended by 16,000 people from different countries. In the Philippines, 215 attended the religious event, mostly hailing from BARMM.

The commission asked the attendees to subject themselves to self-quarantine and cooperate for contract tracing. They are also asked to report information on the attendees to the following offices:

Bangsamoro: 0975 765 4700 or 0951 683 9197

Lanao del Sur: 0921 3270 920 or 0977 219 6846

Cagayan De Oro City: 0975 841 3299

Caraga Region: 0948 224 1857 or 0945 359 2632

Cotabato City: (CDDRMC) 552 3174

Davao City: 0917 508 6548, 0919 0711 111, or 082 2440181

Davao Region : (DOH) 0908 1710 468 or 0956 8735 621

General Santos City: 083 5523939 or 0943 461 458

Iligan City: (CHO) 0915 602 7917 or (DRR) 0997 726 2691

Kabacan: (RHU) 0909 825 7048 or (DRRM) 0928 609 6183

Kidapawan City: 0907 366 0078

Koronadal City: 228 2293 -Mati City: (087) 388 4429

Midsayap: 0967 396 8720 or 0951 803 4045 M’lang: 0910 899 4599 or 0967 961 3747

South Cotabato: (083) 228 4571, 0919 950 0080 or 0956 944 5762

NCMF- 029526410, 09176891973

Suspended religious gatherings

The commission on Monday suspended all its religious gatherings in Metro Manila and other areas under community quarantine.

Individuals may still worship inside mosque or prayer rooms as long as stringent social distancing of at least one meter from each other is observed.

“Everyone is encouraged to pray at home and stay at home,” the NCMF said.

The Philippines reported 142 domestic COVID-19 cases and with 12 fatalities. Three patients have so far recovered.

Elderly people and those with underlying medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, chronic lung disease and immunosuppression are at higher risk of contracting the disease.