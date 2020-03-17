Muslim commission urges attendees of Malaysia religious event to self-quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos called on attendees of a religious gathering in Malaysia from February 27 to March 1 to subject themselves to self-quarantine, after it was confirmed that an attendee tested positive for COVID-19.
The commission in a statement Tuesday said that Malaysia recorded a rise in the confirmed cases in their country. A report from Straitstimes.com quoted Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr adham Baba as saying that “majority of these new cases are linked to the cluster involving the ‘itjimak tabligh’ gathering at the Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque.”
A Lanao del Sur resident attended the gathering tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease and was admitted to a hospital in Cotabato.
“We are urging everyone who attended the event in Malaysia, or who had contact with those who attended, to coordinate with the [Department of Health] or with the [Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao-DOH],” the commission said.
The event was attended by 16,000 people from different countries. In the Philippines, 215 attended the religious event, mostly hailing from BARMM.
The commission asked the attendees to subject themselves to self-quarantine and cooperate for contract tracing. They are also asked to report information on the attendees to the following offices:
- Bangsamoro: 0975 765 4700 or 0951 683 9197
- Lanao del Sur: 0921 3270 920 or 0977 219 6846
- Cagayan De Oro City: 0975 841 3299
Caraga Region: 0948 224 1857 or 0945 359 2632
- Cotabato City: (CDDRMC) 552 3174
- Davao City: 0917 508 6548, 0919 0711 111, or 082 2440181
- Davao Region : (DOH) 0908 1710 468 or 0956 8735 621
- General Santos City: 083 5523939 or 0943 461 458
- Iligan City: (CHO) 0915 602 7917 or (DRR) 0997 726 2691
- Kabacan: (RHU) 0909 825 7048 or (DRRM) 0928 609 6183
- Kidapawan City: 0907 366 0078
- Koronadal City: 228 2293 -Mati City: (087) 388 4429
- Midsayap: 0967 396 8720 or 0951 803 4045 M’lang: 0910 899 4599 or 0967 961 3747
- South Cotabato: (083) 228 4571, 0919 950 0080 or 0956 944 5762
- NCMF- 029526410, 09176891973
Suspended religious gatherings
The commission on Monday suspended all its religious gatherings in Metro Manila and other areas under community quarantine.
Individuals may still worship inside mosque or prayer rooms as long as stringent social distancing of at least one meter from each other is observed.
“Everyone is encouraged to pray at home and stay at home,” the NCMF said.
The Philippines reported 142 domestic COVID-19 cases and with 12 fatalities. Three patients have so far recovered.
Elderly people and those with underlying medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, chronic lung disease and immunosuppression are at higher risk of contracting the disease.
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat.
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
The Cavitex Expressway and Cavite–Laguna Expressway say they will continue to operate 24/7.
"We are a public service company with a commitment to support the Government’s directive on unhampered movement of essential cargoes; we shall deploy a skeletal workforce to ensure safe passage. As part of our culture of safety we have implemented a work from home arrangement for office-based personnel," it says.
"We likewise support the PNP, AFP, PCG, and health and emergency frontline services, border control and other critical services that may be set up by CAVITEX, C5 Link and CALAX," it adds.
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines announces that all domestic flights will be canceled effectively immediately until April 12.
The airlines, however, will continue to operate international flights up to midnight of March 20.
"We will announce in due course the status of our international flights from March 20 up to April 12, as we are presently coordinating with government authorities on the relevant implementing details," PAL said in a statement.
The Department of Transportation announces that all airports in Luzon will be closed after the 72-hour window period after the region was placed under enhanced community quarantine.
The Department of Foreign Affairs also confirms that no more international flights will be allowed to enter and leave Ninoy Aquino International Airport after the window period.
The SM Group is allocating P100 million to help frontliners in government hospitals dealing with the novel coronavirus outbreak, it says in a release.
"To ensure the safety of medical frontliners, SM is bringing in personal protective equipment (PPE) — face masks, gowns, visors, hoods, gloves, and shoe covers, as well as urgent medical supplies to help government hospitals who badly need them," SM Prime's Hans Sy says.
The group has also extended assistance to the Philippine General Hospital and the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.
"SM has also allocated PPEs and medical supplies to the UP Medical Foundation Inc. to reach a wider network of hospitals," SM Group also says.
"To improve availability of tests, SM has reached out to Manila Healthtek Inc. to distribute 20,000 tests for free to government hospitals, once approved for use."
President Rodrigo Duterte’s economic team has announced a P27.1-billion package of priority actions to help frontliners fight the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and provide economic relief to people and sectors affected by the virus-induced slowdown in economic activity.
The package consists of government initiatives to better equip our health authorities in fighting COVID-19 and also for the relief and recovery efforts for infected people and the various sectors now reeling from the adverse impact of the lethal pathogen.
