The Sorsogon Integrated Transport Federation with more than 800 members composed of operators and drivers did not join the transport strike in the Bicol region.
PIA/Sorsogon released
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 25
(Philstar.com) - November 25, 2019 - 11:15am

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units in Bicol called off the classes in their areas on Monday due to the anticipated transport strike.

The City Disaster Risk and Reduction Management of the city of Legazpi said the suspension of classes was prompted by jeepney strikes scheduled from November 25 to 26.

The transport strike was initiated by the CONDOR PISTON Bicol to protest the jeepney phase-out.

According to the Sorsogon Public Information Agency, the Sorsogon Integrated Transport Federation composed of more than 800 operators and drivers did not join the transport strike.

The cancellation of classes is for the public order and safety of the students.

Meanwhile, some municipalities did not suspend classes but announced that teachers and students affected by the transport strike are excused from attending the classes.

Here’s a running list of class suspensions on November 25, Monday. Can’t view the list? (Click here)

— Rosette Adel

