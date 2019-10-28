Teacher drowns in river

MANAOAG, Pangasinan, Philippines — A teacher drowned after she fell into a river in this town on Friday.

Gina Constantia Delin, 53, of the Manaoag National High School, was walking along the riverbank when she slipped and fell into the Bued River located at the boundary of Barangays Sapang and Pao.

Delin’s body was retrieved by a joint team of the police and the municipal disaster risk reduction management office, according to Capt. Jedd Harry Garcia, deputy chief of the Manaoag police.

Meanwhile, Christian Casipit, 20, drowned in an irrigation canal in the nearby town of Laoac on Saturday.

Casipit and his friends Reymart Biason and Jhelyn Magno jumped into the water to swim, but he was reportedly dragged away by the current.

Casipit’s friends tried but failed to rescue him.