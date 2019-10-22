No weekday mall sales in Metro Manila from November 11

MANILA, Philippines — In a bid to ease the traffic situation in Metro Manila during the holidays, mall sales will no longer be conducted during weekdays.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and mall operators in Metro Manila agreed on Tuesday that weekday mall sales will be temporarily prohibited from November 11 until January 10, 2020, according to a tweet report of The Philippine Star.

To ease the expected holiday traffic, the MMDA and mall operators agree to open all Metro Manila malls at a latter time of 11am as well as prohibit sales on weekdays starting Nov 11, 2019 to Jan 10, 2020. @PhilippineStar pic.twitter.com/5UBo9YhlUD — Marc Jayson Cayabyab (@mjaysoncayabyab) October 22, 2019

MMDA and mall operators also agreed to adjust the operating hours of all Metro Manila shopping malls in the same period. Mall operators will open their establishments at 11 a.m. during weekdays.

Mall managements will be given leeway to set their closing time this Christmas season.

Some 200,000 mall employees are working in Metro Manila malls.

As of August, there are around 405,882 vehicles traversing EDSA on a daily basis.

Unlike in previous holiday seasons, there will be no extended operating hours for the MRT-3 during the Christmas because work on replacing dilapidated rails there will start next month.

— with a report from The STAR/Marc Jayson Cayabyab