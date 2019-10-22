PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Heavy traffic in Cubao, Quezon City on the southbound lane of EDSA last Sept. 3, 2019.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, File
No weekday mall sales in Metro Manila from November 11
(Philstar.com) - October 22, 2019 - 5:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — In a bid to ease the traffic situation in Metro Manila during the holidays, mall sales will no longer be conducted during weekdays.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and mall operators in Metro Manila agreed on Tuesday that weekday mall sales will be temporarily prohibited from November 11 until January 10, 2020, according to a tweet report of The Philippine Star.

 

MMDA and mall operators also agreed to adjust the operating hours of all Metro Manila shopping malls in the same period. Mall operators will open their establishments at 11 a.m. during weekdays.

Mall managements will be given leeway to set their closing time this Christmas season.

Some 200,000 mall employees are working in Metro Manila malls.

As of August, there are around 405,882 vehicles traversing EDSA on a daily basis.

Unlike in previous holiday seasons, there will be no extended operating hours for the MRT-3 during the Christmas because work on replacing dilapidated rails there will start next month.

 — with a report from The STAR/Marc Jayson Cayabyab 

MALLS METROPOLITAN MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
