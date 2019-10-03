PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Authorities inspect burned LRT-2 rails and power lines near Katipunan Station on Thursday.
The STAR/Boy Santos
Passengers urged to find alternative rides as LRT-2 to remain closed Friday
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - October 3, 2019 - 9:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — The operations of Light Rail Transit Line 2 would remain suspended on Friday, October 4, after a fire broke out between two of its stations.

In its advisory, the LRT Authority said LRT-2 would not resume full and partial line operations on Thursday evening and Friday due to several technical and safety concerns.

“Passengers are advised to find alternative modes of transportation,” the management said.

Earlier, a fire hit between the Katipunan and Anonas stations of LRT-2. This was caused by the “tripping off” of rectifier substation 5 located at Katipunan Station. 

READ: Fire halts LRT-2 operations

The LRT-2 runs along five cities in Metro Manila.

Its operations were also halted Wednesay due to a power supply problem.

The LRTA apologized for the inconvenience caused by the stoppage of operations.

