File photo shows a Light Rail Transit Line 2 train.
The STAR/Miguel De Guzman, File
Fire halts LRT-2 operations
(Philstar.com) - October 3, 2019 - 12:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rail Transit Line 2—which runs along five cities in Metro Manila— temporarily halted its operations after a fire broke out near Katipunan station.

This came a day after power supply problem disrupted the operations of LRT-2.

Firefighters are putting out the fire as of posting time.

In an advisory past 11 a.m. Thursday, the LRT-2 management announced the line’s operations are temporarily suspended.

“Investigation and intervention is ongoing. Apologies for the inconvenience,” it said.

On Wednesday morning, LRT-2 trains stopped running after a lightning struck the rail line’s Gilmore station and power transformers at the J. Ruiz and Cubao stations “tripped and disrupted the system’s power supply.”

LRT-2 ferries close to 200,000 passengers daily. The train line’s western terminus is Recto station in Manila, while its eastern terminus is Santolan station in Pasig.

A power supply problem also stalled a Metro Rail Transit Line 3. At least 508 passengers were forced to walk along the railroad tracks between Ayala and Taft Avenue stations.

LRT-1, too

Balintawak and Roosevelt stations of the Light Rail Transit 1 remain closed Thursday noon.

LRT-1 said both stations will be closed until further notice “due to extended servicing needed for the mechanical issue we encountered this morning.”

But the Monumento and Baclaran stations continue to be operational. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

LRT-1 LRT-2
