Westmincom chief leads blood drive for dengue patients

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, a Medal of Valor recipient, bled anew Tuesday, this time not for his troops but to save dozens of children downed by dengue in the city.

This, as he led troops of the military's Western Mindanao Command, and personnel of Police Regional Office 9 and of the Philippine Coast Guard in a massive bloodletting drive.

Also donating blood were members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and journalists with the local Defense Press Corps and Zamboanga Press Club Inc.

Sobejana said the campaign was to assist the Zamboanga City Medical Center, the state-run referral hospital in the region, deal with an increase in dengue cases.

"The program in departing from the usual blood donation to the casualties of war, this time we are helping the children. I hope this concern will snowball with the so many patients needing blood donation. And with the blood that we are able to collect it will be really a big help especially to the poor victims," Sobejana said.

The Department of Health regional office reported the cases have already reached more than 8,076 patients this year compared to only 2,067 last year in the same period.

The local Health office reported at least 19 deaths related to dengue have been reported in the city out 48 deaths across the region.

mortality have been reported in the city alone out of 48 deaths in the region as of July 6 this year.

"This is one of examples of our (people’s) positive gesture of support in responding the crisis such as this dengue cases reaching the alarming level," Sobejana said.