NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
SONA 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana leads the massive bloodletting to help dengue patients in Zamboanga City, which serves patients from across the peninsula.
Westmincom chief leads blood drive for dengue patients
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2019 - 3:11pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, a Medal of Valor recipient, bled anew Tuesday, this time not for his troops but to save dozens of children downed by dengue in the city.

This, as he led troops of the military's Western Mindanao Command, and personnel of Police Regional Office 9 and of the Philippine Coast Guard  in a massive bloodletting drive.

Also donating blood were members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and journalists with the local Defense Press Corps and Zamboanga Press Club Inc.

Sobejana said the campaign was to assist the Zamboanga City Medical Center, the state-run referral hospital in the region, deal with an increase in dengue cases.

"The program in departing from the usual blood donation to the casualties of war, this time we are helping the children. I hope this concern will snowball with the so many patients needing blood donation. And with the blood that we are able to collect it will be really a big help especially to the poor victims," Sobejana said.

The Department of Health regional office reported the cases have already reached more than 8,076 patients this year compared to only 2,067 last year in the same period.

The local Health office reported at least 19 deaths related to dengue have been reported in the city out 48 deaths across the region.

mortality have been reported in the city alone out of 48 deaths in the region as of July 6 this year.

"This is one of examples of our (people’s) positive gesture of support in responding the crisis such as this dengue cases reaching the alarming level," Sobejana said. 

DENGUE WESTERN MINDANAO COMMAND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Drunk cop kills customer in bar shooting
By Ghio Ong | July 23, 2019 - 12:00am
A policeman was reportedly drunk when he started shooting in a bar in Taguig City with an M-16 rifle, killing a customer before dawn Sunday.
Nation
SC suspends lawyer for duping tenant
By Edu Punay | July 23, 2019 - 12:00am
The Supreme Court (SC) has cracked the whip on a lawyer for employing his legal background to secure undue gains from a tenant to whom he verbally sold his property in Quezon City.
Nation
Nine nabbed at CAR checkpoints for transporting marijuana
3 hours ago
Nine people were arrested Sunday at police checkpoints across the Cordillera Administrative Region when authorities found...
Nation
Manila barangay chairman held for destroying Isko Moreno posters
By Rey Galupo | July 22, 2019 - 12:00am
Police have arrested a barangay chairman in Manila for allegedly destroying the campaign materials of then mayoral candidate Isko Moreno in the midterm elections.
Nation
Divisoria vendor payoff collector nabbed
By Rey Galupo | 7 days ago
Two persons were arrested in a sting on Friday for allegedly collecting payoffs from vendors in Divisoria, Manila, officials...
Nation
Latest
40 minutes ago
Westmincom chief leads blood drive for dengue patients
By Roel Pareño | 40 minutes ago
Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, a Medal of Valor recipient, bled anew Tuesday, this time not for his troops but to save dozens...
Nation
P.1-M shabu seized in Quezon City raid
By Romina Cabrera | July 23, 2019 - 12:00am
An estimated P102,000 worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu was seized during a raid in Quezon City on Sunday.
15 hours ago
Nation
1 dead in Valenzuela mishap
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | July 23, 2019 - 12:00am
A passenger was killed and three others injured in a vehicle smashup involving two motorcycles and a wing van in Valenzuela before dawn yesterday.
15 hours ago
Nation
3 of 4 escapees return ?to youth center
By Rey Galupo | July 23, 2019 - 12:00am
Three of four underage offenders who escaped from the Manila Youth Reception Center last Friday are back in MYRC custody, officials said yesterday.
15 hours ago
Nation
Ex-Quezon mayor gets 10 years for graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | July 23, 2019 - 12:00am
Former mayor Isarme Bosque of Polillo, Quezon has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison over the illegal purchase of a parcel of land in 2005.
15 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with