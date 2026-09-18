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Music

VIVID PH explains importance of being vocal on social issues

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 18, 2026 | 3:02pm
VIVID PH explains importance of being vocal on social issues
P-pop group VIVID PH
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Rising P-pop girl group VIVID PH believes that using their platform to speak about social issues can help raise awareness among their fans and followers.

In an interview with Philstar.com during their signing as ambassadors of Cre8 Salon, members Via Parada, Claire Maaba and Camila Ventura discussed why they chose to be vocal about issues affecting the country.

Claire said that given the group’s growing reach, they feel a responsibility to use their platform to help educate others and encourage awareness.

“Kasi po in a way, medyo malaki 'yung reach namin sa mga tao. I think it's essential po na maging vocal kami about social issues because through that we can teach others sa mga social issues and parang maging aware sila and they know what to do doon po sa mga social issues na 'yan,” Claire said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VIVID (@officialvividph)

The group acknowledged, however, that speaking up can also expose them to criticism and backlash.

Claire admitted that they do feel some fear, but said their desire to encourage awareness and education is stronger.

“Siguro po may konting takot, pero mas malaki yung courage namin to be brave when it comes po sa mga social issues kasi important po na educated tayo and aware sa mga nangyayari sa atin,” she said.

For VIVID PH, being vocal about social issues is part of using their growing influence to encourage their audience to stay informed about what is happening in the country.

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