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Music

Nadine Lustre goes warrior princess in ‘Donuts’ music video

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 18, 2026 | 11:37am
Nadine Lustre goes warrior princess in â€˜Donutsâ€™ music video
Nadine Lustre
Nadine Lustre via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Nadine Lustre has released the official teaser for the music video of her latest single, “Donuts,” featuring Black Eyed Peas member Apl.de.Ap.

The nearly 30-second teaser gives a glimpse of Nadine as a warrior princess in a visual concept inspired by pre-colonial Philippine royalty, reimagined in a post-apocalyptic setting.

Nadine also served as the music video’s creative director, bringing together traditional Filipino elements and futuristic visuals.

The official music video for “Donuts” will premiere on Friday, September 18, at 8 p.m. Philippine time on Nadine’s official YouTube channel.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nadine Lustre (@nadine)

“Donuts” is Nadine’s second single this year following “Personal.” The hip-hop track was written by Nadine, Andric Ivo Empreso and Jan Roberts Baloloy, with production by Khalil Atienza, Elijiah Wudz Bitacura and Isagani Palabyab.

“Donuts” is available on digital music platforms worldwide through Cool Girl Records.

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