Nadine Lustre mixes rap in latest single collab with Apl.de.Ap

MANILA, Philippines — Nadine Lustre releases a new track that features rap in collaboration with Black Eyed Peas member Apl.de.Ap.

Released under Cool Girl Records, “Donuts” follows Nadine’s recent comeback single “Personal.”

The track blends pop, hip-hop and R&B, opening with the voice of The Dawn frontman Francis Brew before building into a heavier sound driven by 808s, layered vocals and marching drum beats.

“Donuts” is darker and more experimental, with Nadine delivering a mix of rap and sung lines over retro-futuristic production.

Apl.de.Ap, meanwhile, delivers a Taglish verse that pays tribute to his Filipino roots while touching on themes of self-determination and taking control of one’s destiny.

The Pampanga-born rapper makes a reference to Lapu-Lapu, the historic Datu of Mactan, further grounding his verse in Filipino identity.

For Nadine, working with Apl.de.Ap was a collaboration she had clearly been looking forward to.

On September 5, she shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of their music project on Instagram, calling the experience surreal.

“A little surreal making music with a legend, @apldeap. D O N U T S out on all platforms,” she wrote.

“Donuts” was written by Nadine, Andric Ivo Empreso and Jan Roberts Baloloy, with production by Khalil Atienza, Elijiah Wudz Bitacura and Isagani Palabyab.

The song serves as the second release in what appears to be a series of singles from Nadine, potentially building toward a bigger musical project.

Nadine Lustre’s “Donuts” is now available on digital music platforms worldwide via Cool Girl Records.

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