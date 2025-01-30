^

Music

Bruno Mars jokes about debt rumor following new streaming milestone

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 30, 2025 | 3:59pm
Bruno Mars jokes about debt rumor following new streaming milestone
Bruno Mars performing in Philippine Arena
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American musician Bruno Mars celebrated a new streaming milestone with a subtle reference to a rumor about him being millions in debt.

Bruno became the first artist to hit 150 million monthly listeners on the streaming platform Spotify, amplified by his latest release "Fat Juicy & Wet" with Sexyy Red.

Helping him reach the mark was his two previous collaborations, "Die With A Smile" with Lady Gaga" and "APT." with Blackpink's Rose.

The first song is currently the fastest track in Spotify history to hit a billion streams (96 days), while the latter also cracked the same number a few days ago to become the second fastest (100 days) and the quickest for a K-pop artist, beating BTS' Jungkook's "Seven."

Both add to at least 15 other songs by Bruno that have reached a billion plays on the streaming platform, including "Just the Way You Are," "When I Was Your Man," "That's What I Like," "Locked Out of Heaven," and "Uptown Funk."

The singer reposted the announcement in an Instagram story with added text saying, "Keep streaming! I'll be out of debt in no time."

The mention of debt was a reference to stories that circulated last year that Bruno owed as much as $50 million (P2.9 billion) to MGM Resorts International, though the latter refuted such claims.

In fact, Bruno recently extended his long-running residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, performing seven more shows later this year.

While he hasn't released a solo album since 2016, Bruno is up for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards, both for "Die With A Smile."

RELATED: Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga's 'Die With A Smile' fastest to billion Spotify streams

BRUNO MARS

DEBT

SPOTIFY
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Sandara Park returns to the Philippines to host new talent show
3 days ago

Sandara Park returns to the Philippines to host new talent show

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
K-pop star Sandara Park returned to the Philippines to host TV5's new talent show "Be the Next: 9 Dreamers."
Music
fbtw
Elton John, Paul McCartney warn UK government over AI copyright threat
3 days ago

Elton John, Paul McCartney warn UK government over AI copyright threat

3 days ago
Two of Britain's leading music icons, Elton John and Paul McCartney, urged the UK government on Sunday to protect creative...
Music
fbtw
Ben&Ben&rsquo;s Paolo Benjamin proposes to girlfriend&nbsp;
4 days ago

Ben&Ben’s Paolo Benjamin proposes to girlfriend 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Paolo Benjamin Guico of the popular band Ben&Ben is tying the knot with his girlfriend. 
Music
fbtw
Bob Dylan a contrast to 'narcissistic' modern stars, says biopic director
4 days ago

Bob Dylan a contrast to 'narcissistic' modern stars, says biopic director

By Francois Becker | 4 days ago
Bob Dylan's rich legacy of more than 50 albums is a counterpoint to "narcissistic" modern music focused on "me, me, me,"...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with