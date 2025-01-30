Bruno Mars jokes about debt rumor following new streaming milestone

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American musician Bruno Mars celebrated a new streaming milestone with a subtle reference to a rumor about him being millions in debt.

Bruno became the first artist to hit 150 million monthly listeners on the streaming platform Spotify, amplified by his latest release "Fat Juicy & Wet" with Sexyy Red.

Helping him reach the mark was his two previous collaborations, "Die With A Smile" with Lady Gaga" and "APT." with Blackpink's Rose.

The first song is currently the fastest track in Spotify history to hit a billion streams (96 days), while the latter also cracked the same number a few days ago to become the second fastest (100 days) and the quickest for a K-pop artist, beating BTS' Jungkook's "Seven."

Both add to at least 15 other songs by Bruno that have reached a billion plays on the streaming platform, including "Just the Way You Are," "When I Was Your Man," "That's What I Like," "Locked Out of Heaven," and "Uptown Funk."

On January 27, Bruno Mars became the first artist to reach 150 million monthly listeners in Spotify history pic.twitter.com/3KFaJ0PpXW — Spotify (@Spotify) January 27, 2025

The singer reposted the announcement in an Instagram story with added text saying, "Keep streaming! I'll be out of debt in no time."

The mention of debt was a reference to stories that circulated last year that Bruno owed as much as $50 million (P2.9 billion) to MGM Resorts International, though the latter refuted such claims.

In fact, Bruno recently extended his long-running residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, performing seven more shows later this year.

While he hasn't released a solo album since 2016, Bruno is up for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards, both for "Die With A Smile."

