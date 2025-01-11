Boyzone's Ronan Keating to stage Valentine concert in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Irish singer-songwriter and Boyzone member Ronan will hold a concert in Manila next month, right before Valentine's Day.

The one-night only show will be at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on February 13, with Keating expected to perform hits like "If Tomorrow Never Comes" and "Life is a Rollercoaster."

Ticket prices via all TicketWorld outlets are as follows: P4,000 (Bronze), P7,500 (Silver), P10,000 (Gold), P14,000 (VIP), P17,500 (SVIP), and P20,000 (Platinum).

The '90s boyband is best known for its covers and hits that include "Love Me for a Reason," "Father and Son," "Working My Way Back to You," "Words," and "Every Day I Love You."

In 1999, Keating covered "When You Say Nothing At All" for the romantic flick "Notting Hill," starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant.

The group started the millenium by going on a hiatus after three albums. Keating released five studio albums of his own. He also co-wrote "The Long Good-bye" with fellow Irishman Paul Brady.

The boyband reunited in 2007. Lead co-singer Stephen Gately passed away two years later in 2009 at 33 years old.

After their reunion, Boyzone made four more albums, while Keating released another eight — starting with his successful "Songs for My Mother" until his most recent "Songs from Home."

Outside of Boyzone, Keating also served as a judge on "The X Factor" for five seasons and coached three different versions of "The Voice" around the world.

