WATCH: BINI reveals new look, investment plans as New Year's resolutions

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 12, 2024 | 3:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Blooms can look forward to a new look and smart financial moves from their favorite P-pop act as the "Nation's Girl Group" BINI revealed its New Year's resolutions for 2025.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com after their Pond's fan meet, Aiah, Maloi, Stacey, Colet, Mikha, Sheena, Jhoanna and Gwen shared their priorities and goals for the coming new year. 

"Continue to be kinder," Maloi said.

"Ako magising ng two hours before the pull out," Stacey said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BINI_ph (@bini_ph)

"Invest 'yung mga assets," Aiah said. 

"Ako po (I) choose peace of mind," Colet said. 

"Ako mag-iiba na ko ng kulay ng buhok. I'm gonna sleep early na and focus on myself," Mikha said. 

"For me, mag-explore pa ng mga bagay. Natatalo kasi ako ng katamaran ko e," Sheena said. 

"Matutong mag-delete ng photos. Lagi po akong full storage," Jhoanna said. 

"Make time for my self," Gwen said.   

RELATEDHev Abi, BINI among top local artists on Spotify Philippines

