BINI releases 'Joy to the World' cover, 'Cherry on Top' Christmas remix

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 16, 2024 | 4:40pm
The Nation's Girl Group BINI in Christmas mode
MANILA, Philippines — The Nation's Girl Group BINI released a cover and animated music video of the popular Christmas song "Joy to the World," just as the girls are about to kick off their Grand BINIverse concerts.

The holiday tune, originally written by Isaac Watts in 1719, was given a P-pop update by music producer Moophs and BINI's vocal coach Anna Achacoso-Graham.

The music video shows animated versions of the group's members — Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena — preparing for Christmas in the Philippines.

Group leader Jhoanna points out each member's tasks, while Aiah's cat, Ling, sits on a table. Ling later takes a nap, while Aiah writes a letter to Santa.

Mikha is organizing the Belen, Maloi hangs up Christmas balls, Sheena stumbles while hanging stockings to share a laugh with Colet with a parol, and Stacey and Gwen take care of favorite Filipino Christmas food, many of which are mentioned in the rap portion of the song like Puto Bumbong, Bibingka and Queso de Bola.

"Pasko na naman sa Pinas, Setyembre pa lang nagsisimula, apat na buwang kasiyahan, walang sawang pagdiriwang," the rap goes. "Simbang Gabi at Christmas party, caroling gabi-gabi, barkada ay panay ang aya basta kasama rin buong pamilya."

The music video ends with the girls getting ready for bed and waking up on Christmas morning with gifts under their tree.

Along with the "Joy to the World" cover, BINI also released a Christmas remix of their single "Cherry on Top," which briefly interpolates "Jingle Bells" at the beginning.

The Christmas releases and Grand BINIverse concerts come right after BINI became the first Filipino artist to win Best Asian Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024. — Videos from BINI's official YouTube channel

RELATED: BINI is first Filipino to win Best Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2024

