WATCH: JK Labajo talks about nostalgia in 'Kunwari' at Asiya 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Singer JK Labajo said that he is in a "much, much better place" at the moment but shared that whenever he sings "Kunwari," it brings back a past heartbreak.

The "Voice Kids Philippines" alumnus was among the featured artists at the Asiya Music Festival and Conference held in World Trade Center in Pasay from October 12 to 13.

"So many thoughts going through my head. This was exactly two years ago kasi medyo may mabigat akong pinagdaanan two years ago. Two years ago 'yun. Siyempre hindi na ngayon. Masaya na 'yung buhay ko ngayon. Move on, move on din 'pag may time, girl," the singer shared.

JK and his then beauty queen girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz confirmed their breakup in 2022.

Sporting a smile and bantering with the World Trade Center crowd, JK continued to share a story about his lesser known song "Kunwari," without traces of bitterness in his voice.

"But that's the beauty about songs, it captures a specific moment in your life, like nostalgia. Even though I'm at a much, much better place right now, every time I sing this song, it just brings me back to that broken-hearted 21-year-old boy and it's just so beautiful," he explained before breaking into the first few notes of the song that appeals for a second shot at love.

Apart from this song, JK expectedly sang his other hit songs, including "Demonyo," "Ere," "Limang Taon," and "Buwan."

"Buwan" was a special moment because JK put the spotlight on his fellow musicians, including guitarists Karel Honasan and Ira Cruz, as they each displayed their guitar skills to the delight of the crowd. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Anjilica Andaya

