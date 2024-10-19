^

Music

WATCH: JK Labajo talks about nostalgia in 'Kunwari' at Asiya 2024

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 19, 2024 | 4:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Singer JK Labajo said that he is in a "much, much better place" at the moment but shared that whenever he sings "Kunwari," it brings back a past heartbreak. 

The "Voice Kids Philippines" alumnus was among the featured artists at the Asiya Music Festival and Conference held in World Trade Center in Pasay from October 12 to 13. 

"So many thoughts going through my head. This was exactly two years ago kasi medyo may mabigat akong pinagdaanan two years ago. Two years ago 'yun. Siyempre hindi na ngayon. Masaya na 'yung buhay ko ngayon. Move on, move on din 'pag may time, girl," the singer shared. 

JK and his then beauty queen girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz confirmed their breakup in 2022. 

Sporting a smile and bantering with the World Trade Center crowd, JK continued to share a story about his lesser known song "Kunwari," without traces of bitterness in his voice. 

"But that's the beauty about songs, it captures a specific moment in your life, like nostalgia. Even though I'm at a much, much better place right now, every time I sing this song, it just brings me back to that broken-hearted 21-year-old boy and it's just so beautiful," he explained before breaking into the first few notes of the song that appeals for a second shot at love. 

Apart from this song, JK expectedly sang his other hit songs, including "Demonyo," "Ere," "Limang Taon," and "Buwan." 

"Buwan" was a special moment because JK put the spotlight on his fellow musicians, including guitarists Karel Honasan and Ira Cruz, as they each displayed their guitar skills to the delight of the crowd. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Anjilica Andaya

RELATED: Asiya 2024 wraps up with quirky dance music, bubblegum pop, 'hugot'

vuukle comment

JK LABAJO

JUAN KARLOS LABAJO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: BINI performs new song 'Be Your Own Icon'
2 days ago

WATCH: BINI performs new song 'Be Your Own Icon'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The "Nation's Girl Group" BINI performed during their introduction as the new endorsers of local clothing brand Penshopp...
Music
fbtw
Asiya 2024 wraps up with quirky dance music, bubblegum pop, 'hugot'
Partner
2 days ago

Asiya 2024 wraps up with quirky dance music, bubblegum pop, 'hugot'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The two-day Asiya Music Festival and Conference hosted musicians and artists in World Trade Center last weekend, October 12...
Music
fbtw
'Can't believe he's gone': Charlie Puth mourns Liam Payne's passing
2 days ago

'Can't believe he's gone': Charlie Puth mourns Liam Payne's passing

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth mourned the passing of his friend Liam Payne. 
Music
fbtw
Juan Karlos says case filed by Darren Espanto's mom dismissed; open to collab with Darren
3 days ago

Juan Karlos says case filed by Darren Espanto's mom dismissed; open to collab with Darren

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Juan Karlos revealed that the case against him filed by Darren Espanto's mother has been...
Music
fbtw
LANY says Cebu concert forever engraved in their hearts
5 days ago

LANY says Cebu concert forever engraved in their hearts

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
American pop rock band LANY opened their first of three nights concert in Cebu with a bang in Waterfront Hotel and Casino...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with