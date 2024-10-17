Asiya 2024 wraps up with quirky dance music, bubblegum pop, 'hugot'

MANILA, Philippines — When one is stuck on '80s and '90s playlists, it is hard to think that one can enjoy a music festival that has mostly Gen Zs, Alphas and younger Millenials as its audience.

The two-day Asiya Music Festival and Conference hosted musicians and artists in World Trade Center last weekend, October 12 and 13.

This writer caught the second day of activities starting with the set by Singaporean singer-songwriter SHYE.

The Singaporean singer-songwriter, though evidently a bit shy, established camaraderie with her mostly Filipino audience.

SHYE shared that she wrote her own songs from her bedroom. Her songs remind listeners of a rainy day afternoon while cozying up in a room reading young adult fiction novels.

She sings about young love and unrequited love in "Flowers," while she hopes for a better day for her loved ones in "How R U Sleeping."

Her cover of IV of Spades' "Come Inside of My Heart," earned her cheers and applause from the Filipino crowd who usually appreciates any foreign artist that covers Filipino songs. Incidentally, the Spades' Zild also had his own set at the music fest.

After her, JK Labajo took the other stage to start his set. Unsurprisingly, the former "The Voice Kids" contestant drew loud cheers as he dished out familiar tunes of heartbreak and recovery.

Expectedly, he sang his popular songs "Buwan" and "Ere." His "Buwan" number is particularly noteworthy for the extra attention on guitars and drums. It was an eargasmic number where listeners just faded away into their dreamlands as the riffs of the strings permeated the walls of World Trade Center.

JK introduced the notable men who played with him. They included proficient guitarists Karel Honasan and Ira Cruz of Bamboo. Among the five songs he sang that night, JK shared a special anecdote about his less known song, "Kunwari."

"So many thoughts going through my head. This was exactly two years ago kasi medyo may mabigat akong pinagdaanan two years ago. Two years ago 'yun. Siyempre hindi na ngayon. Masaya na 'yung buhay ko ngayon. Move on, move on din 'pag may time, girl," the singer shared.

JK and his then beauty queen girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz confirmed their breakup in 2022.

"But that's the beauty about songs, it captures a specific moment in your life, like nostalgia. Even though I'm at a much, much better place right now, every time I sing this song, it just brings me back to that broken-hearted 21-year-old boy and it's just so beautiful," he explained before breaking into the first few notes of the song that appeals for a second shot at love.

After JK's sing-along set came a wonderful break from the sad and "hugot" love songs from the previous sets.

South Korea's Balming Tiger is anything but soothing. It is smacked perfectly well between the Philippines' penchant for "hugot" songs and bubblegum pop sound of BINI.

Balming Tiger's set is inexplicably engaging even though its music lies somewhere along hip-hop, quirky pop and dance music.

It was all hell broke loose at the stage as the Balming Tiger did their own thing onstage.

Choreography isn't exactly observed, but festival goers were all but raising their arms and jumping, like expelling all the negative vibes in their bodies.

The band did not seem to care much if half of the audience were waiting on the other side of the stage, patiently waiting for the last act of the night, P-pop group BINI.

Balming Tiger knew fun, and it was quirky fun they brought that night.

Arguably, the group can easily sway new fans to their music, especially for those who are looking out for new sounds to listen to.

The night ended expectedly with its biggest draw, today's hottest Filipino girl group BINI, which is fully booked until November.

Asiya 2024 is a good avenue to introduce new music especially from neighboring countries. Its curation of artists taking its stage is a nice way to balance the genres and sounds being introduced and played. There is room for everyone, as long as they have a good ear for music.

