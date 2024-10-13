LANY shines the spotlight on Cebu with 3-night concert

MANILA, Philippines — After their concert in Philippine Arena last night, American pop rock band LANY will fly to Cebu for their three-night concert from October 13 to 15 in Waterfront Cebu Hotel & Casino.

Presented by both Live Nation Philippines and the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) to promote the Department of Tourism’s “Love The Philippines” campaign, the three-day concert shines the spotlight on Cebu not only as a top tourist destination for its rich historical heritage, vibrant culture, and beautiful scenery, but also as a preferred venue for international concerts, music festivals, and nightlife.

LANY’s concerts in the Philippines, particularly in Cebu, are very much in line with the TPB’s mandate “to market and promote the Philippines domestically and internationally as a world-class tourism and MICE destination, in strategic partnership with private and public stakeholders to deliver a unique high-value experience for visitors, significantly contributing to increased arrivals, receipts, and investments to the country.”

And a unique, high-value experience is exactly what the Cebu-based fans are getting with LANY, as they bring their brand of pop rock to the "Queen City of the South."

LANY stands out from their contemporaries due to their uncanny ability to effortlessly blend genres. The band has developed a signature sound that feels both fresh and nostalgic at the same time as it draws from various influences that include synth-pop, electronica, and even indie rock. Paul Klein’s silky-smooth vocals are perfectly complemented by the band’s lush instrumentation and provide a soundscape that connects on a much deeper level.

And with lyrics that often reflect the highs and lows of romantic relationships as typified by fan-favorite tracks like “ILYSB,” “Good Girls,” “13,” and “You!” “dancing in the kitchen” and most recently, "XXL," "Alonica," "Love At First Fight," and "Cause You Have To," LANY’s music resonates with fans who can relate to their messages that are both heartwarming and heartbreaking.

RELATED: American band LANY serves as Jollibee crew members