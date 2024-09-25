^

'Back off!': Journey drummer Deen Castronovo defends Arnel Pineda from bashers

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 25, 2024 | 10:12am
Journey front man Arnel Pineda
Hard Rock Cafe Manila/Released

MANILA, Philippines — American rock band Journey’s drummer Deen Castronovo came to the rescue of Filipino singer Arnel Pineda after Pineda got bashed for his alleged lackluster performance at the Rock in Rio Festival in Brazil.

In his official Facebook page, Deen said he’s not active on social media, but this time, he posted to defend Arnel. 

“Arnel has RISEN to the challenge of Journey’s catalog, NIGHT after NIGHT, YEAR after tiring YEAR! He gives to YOU ALL and Journey, the best that he can give you. Out of maybe a handful of shows in 17 years, Arnel has faced the facts. The voice is a BIOLOGICAL INSTRUMENT, subject to weather, fatigue, virus, bacteria, jet lag etc. Sometimes it DOES NOT, CANNOT or WILL NOT cooperate when needed. So, what’s the point of hammering a human being over something they have no control over??” he said. 

“To the trolls, you are the blessed many. The ones who can armchair sing and trash the few that do what he does every night. They DO NOT have that luxury; they must BRING IT EACH and EVERY NIGHT or FACE YOU and your OVERINFLATED OPINIONS! If YOU can DO BETTER – then, DO IT!!” he said. 

Deen said that Arnel is his family and so he asked the trolls to stop messing with his family member. 

“I know very few who can pull off what Arnel does without ego and with passion and grace. BACK OFF TROLLS! You are MESSING with MY FAMILY NOW and I am A RABID PROTECTOR OF MY OWN!!!” he said. 

“This is America, where everyone and anyone can voice their opinion. Consider this though when you do. Is it KIND? Is it TRUTH? Is it NECESSARY? We’ve all seen that meme, and it rings true here as it does anywhere it’s posted.

“To the people who GET IT, THANK YOU, we appreciate you! To the INEPT… PROVE IT and WALK IT or SHUT IT!”

Arnel first apologized for his performance in the show and offered to quit the legendary band. 

Arnel shared a video uploaded by Behind the Songs with the caption, "Arnel Pineda showed severe vocal flaws in Journey's presentation at Rock in Rio Brazil last Sunday, September 15."

"I am very aware of this," he said. "No one more than me in this world feels so devastated about this."

"It’s really amazing how one thousand right things you have done will be forgotten just 'cause of this and of all the places, it's in Rock In Rio,” he said, adding that he already suffered "mentally and emotionally" and is still suffering.

RELATEDArnel Pineda offers to leave Journey after 'devastating' Rio performance

Recommended
