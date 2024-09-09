Mariah Carey greets Filipinos ahead of Christmas

MANILA, Philippines — International pop superstar Mariah Carey joined Filipinos in celebrating the Christmas season early, starting this September.

In her Facebook account, Mariah posted a link of her Christmas hit song "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

"Philippines, it's time (only for you!!)," Mariah wrote.

"I hope you're all safe and well. Let’s celebrate together," she added.

Last year, Mariah reposted a fan page tweet saying that her song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" was streamed 75% higher in the Philippines than in any other country.

She said it was too early to say Christmas was coming, but she made an exception for Filipino fans.

"Not yet!!!! I’ll allow it for my Filipino lambs though! (I don’t make the rules!)," Mariah wrote.

Mariah is a Christmas icon in the Philippines alongside another Christmas carol royalty, Jose Mari Chan.

RELATED: 'My Filipino lambs': Mariah Carey shouts out Pinoy fans as Christmas season starts

