^

Music

Itchyworms reuniting with guitarist Chino Singson in Canada; prepares farewell to Mikey Amistoso

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 15, 2024 | 10:51am
Itchyworms reuniting with guitarist Chino Singson in Canada; prepares farewell to Mikey Amistoso
Filipino rock band The Itchyworms
The Itchyworms via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Local rock band the Itchyworms is gearing up for its first set of concerts in Canada, which will serve as a reunion and a farewell to some band members.

The "Akin Ka Na Lang Canada" tour this November will stop in the Canadian cities of Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, and Toronto.

In Vancouver, the Itchyworms will reunite with original guitarist Chino Singson who migrated to Canada in 2022, marking his hiatus from the band.

Singson last toured with the Itchyworms when the band visited the United States last March 2023 and now he's set to join them when the tour begins in Vancouver on November 1.

Related: Itchyworms explains creative process behind 'Beer o Pag-ibig' craft beer

On the other end of emotions, the tour will serve as a farewell to instrumentalist Mikey Amistoso who joined the band in 2022 along with guitarist and background singer Weckl Mercado.

Amistoso will also be migrating to Canada, specifically Toronto, where the tour will end on November 10.

The other tour stops are Calgary on November 3 and Winnipeg on November 8.

The Itchyworms, which formed in 1996, have performed outside the Philippines before like Australia, Japan, and Qatar.

RELATED: BINI headlines Asiya Music Festival and Conference

vuukle comment

CANADA

CHINO SINGSON

ITCHYWORMS

MIKEY AMISTOSO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Celine Dion jabs Donald Trump for playing 'Titanic' song at rally
4 days ago

Celine Dion jabs Donald Trump for playing 'Titanic' song at rally

By Agence France-Presse | 4 days ago
Celine Dion took a jab at Donald Trump on Saturday for using at an election rally the song she wrote and sang for the...
Music
fbtw
GOT7's BamBam to visit Manila, Cebu in September
4 days ago

GOT7's BamBam to visit Manila, Cebu in September

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Thai singer BamBam of K-pop group GOT7 is coming back to the Philippines for his "Bamesis" showcase tour.
Music
fbtw
'Grabeng plot twist': Darren Espanto rushed to hospital due to appendicitis
4 days ago

'Grabeng plot twist': Darren Espanto rushed to hospital due to appendicitis

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
The singer shared his scary health update on his Instagram Stories yesterday. 
Music
fbtw
Fil-Am H.E.R. to perform at 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony
5 days ago

Fil-Am H.E.R. to perform at 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
H.E.R. was tapped to sing the national anthem of the United States as part of the handover from Paris to Los Angeles, which...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with