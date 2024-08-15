Itchyworms reuniting with guitarist Chino Singson in Canada; prepares farewell to Mikey Amistoso

MANILA, Philippines — Local rock band the Itchyworms is gearing up for its first set of concerts in Canada, which will serve as a reunion and a farewell to some band members.

The "Akin Ka Na Lang Canada" tour this November will stop in the Canadian cities of Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, and Toronto.

In Vancouver, the Itchyworms will reunite with original guitarist Chino Singson who migrated to Canada in 2022, marking his hiatus from the band.

Singson last toured with the Itchyworms when the band visited the United States last March 2023 and now he's set to join them when the tour begins in Vancouver on November 1.

On the other end of emotions, the tour will serve as a farewell to instrumentalist Mikey Amistoso who joined the band in 2022 along with guitarist and background singer Weckl Mercado.

Amistoso will also be migrating to Canada, specifically Toronto, where the tour will end on November 10.

The other tour stops are Calgary on November 3 and Winnipeg on November 8.

The Itchyworms, which formed in 1996, have performed outside the Philippines before like Australia, Japan, and Qatar.

