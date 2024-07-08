WATCH: SB19 performs new song 'Moonlight' at Binibining Pilipinas 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Pinoy Pop (P-Pop) powerhouse SB19 performed their new track "Moonlight" during the swimsuit competition of the Binibining Pilipinas 2024 coronation night last night in Araneta Coliseum.

For "Moonlight," SB19 links up with US-based producer/DJ Ian Asher and Chinese electronic producer Terry Zhong. The song was released last May 3 under Liquid State/Sony Music Philippines.

Infused with sweat-spangled beats and deep, infectious grooves, the dance-pop banger channels romantic desires in the best way possible. As the chorus sums it up, “Doing what we do in the moonlight / I’ll be loving you, baby all night,” the award-winning pop quintet expresses the song’s sensual pining with remarkable finesse, basking in the glow of the night’s blissful moment.

According to the P-Pop kings, working with Asher and Zhong was truly an inspiring experience, and it gave them an entirely different perspective when it comes to music-making.

“We’ve met Ian Asher during our tour in the US, and we were surprised at how talented and prolific he is at such a young age,” SB19 shares in a press statement. “This kind of music is new to us. The production is very current yet experimental, but it also gives us room to explore and expand our horizons as artists. The collaboration really brought out the best of all worlds, and being part of the process, really opened our creative realm to exciting new possibilities.”

“Moonlight” was produced by Asher, Zhong, and Lenno Linjama, with mixing by Serge Courtois, who has worked with some of the biggest music stars, including Carly Rae Jepsen, Alessia Cara, Nick Jonas, LANY, Madison Beer, and more.

The release of “Moonlight” comes with a music video conceptualized and directed by SB19’s Justin De Dios. The minimalist vibe of the MV is paired with slick choreography that finds the multi-talented boyband embracing a fun but eclectic persona in all their "poker face" glory.

Justin explains, “The song has euphoric undertones lyrics-wise, so I wanted to play around with that concept and inject a little bit of craziness and out-of-this-world treatment. It’s a very simple but minimalist take, but the dance choreography really elevates the visuals to a different level. I can’t really explain the concept without revealing too much. I’m just excited that this MV is in a totally different lane from anything that we’ve done in the past.”

"Moonlight" serves as SB19’s first release since 2023’s “GENTO,” which became a viral sensation on TikTok and other similar platforms in the Philippines and Asia. — Videos by Binibining Pilipinas via YouTube