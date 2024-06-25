Ne-Yo returning to Manila in 2024 for 'Champagne and Roses' tour
MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning R&B singer Ne-Yo is coming back to the Philippines this October for his "Champagne and Roses" tour.
Concert promoter Wilbros Live announced Ne-Yo will make his Manila comeback on October 8 in Araneta Coliseum.
Coincidentally, the venue was where Ne-Yo last performed during his most recent visit to the country in January last year, two shows back-to-back in one night.
During the second show, Ne-Yo reunited with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, who recreated her iconic lava walk.
The two were first acquanted during the 2018 Miss Universe pageant where Ne-Yo sang "Miss Independent" as Catriona and her fellow finalists did their final walk.
Ne-Yo is expected to perform "Miss Independent" when he returns as well as other hits like "So Sick," "Because of You," "Mad," "Closer," "Sexy Love," and "Let Me Love You."
Tickets for Ne-Yo's 2024 show in Manila go on sale on July 6 via the TicketNet website and TicketNet outlets nationwide.
