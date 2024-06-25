^

Ne-Yo returning to Manila in 2024 for 'Champagne and Roses' tour

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 25, 2024 | 3:11pm
Ne-Yo returning to Manila in 2024 for 'Champagne and Roses' tour
Three-time Grammy-winning artist Ne-Yo makes ‘history’ in the country’s concert scene by holding not one, but two back-to-back Manila shows on the same night. His Big Dome show, which marked his comeback 13 years after he last came here, was presented by concert producer Wilbros Live.
MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning R&B singer Ne-Yo is coming back to the Philippines this October for his "Champagne and Roses" tour.

Concert promoter Wilbros Live announced Ne-Yo will make his Manila comeback on October 8 in Araneta Coliseum.

Coincidentally, the venue was where Ne-Yo last performed during his most recent visit to the country in January last year, two shows back-to-back in one night.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

During the second show, Ne-Yo reunited with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, who recreated her iconic lava walk.

The two were first acquanted during the 2018 Miss Universe pageant where Ne-Yo sang "Miss Independent" as Catriona and her fellow finalists did their final walk.

Ne-Yo is expected to perform "Miss Independent" when he returns as well as other hits like "So Sick," "Because of You," "Mad," "Closer," "Sexy Love," and "Let Me Love You."

Tickets for Ne-Yo's 2024 show in Manila go on sale on July 6 via the TicketNet website and TicketNet outlets nationwide.

