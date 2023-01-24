^

WATCH: Catriona Gray, Ne-Yo reunite at R&B singer's Manila concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 24, 2023 | 9:56am
R&B singer Ne-Yo and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray
Screengrab from Nikki Verder via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray reunited with Ne-Yo at the R&B singer’s Manila concert last night.

Ne-Yo didn’t notice that it was Catriona who went up onstage when he picked a member of the audience to serenade. 

“What’s your name?” Ne-Yo asked Catriona.

“My name is Catriona and I actually won Miss Universe in Thailand,” Catriona answered. 

“I remember you,” Ne-Yo replied. 

While the American R&B hitmaker sang, Catriona walked on the stage with her signature Lava Walk. 

Mad Ne-Yo live in Manila

Ne-Yo opened his concert with “Miss Independent,” the song he performed during the Miss Universe pageant when Catriona was crowned as Miss Universe in Thailand. 

Catriona and Vice Ganda were up on their feet the whole time the singer performed. 

Ne-Yo also performed his hits such as “Because of You,” “Sexy Love,” “So Sick,” and “Mad.”

Due to popular demand, promoter Wilbros Live announced last year that an additional show was added to Ne-Yo's January 23 concert, the date of the original concert, at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for the initial concert time at 8:00 p.m. have already sold out, and instead will be moved to 9:00 p.m. 

Both shows were held in Araneta Coliseum, where Ne-Yo performed for his first Manila visit way back in 2008.

CATRIONA GRAY

NE-YO

VICE GANDA
