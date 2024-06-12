^

SB19, BINI, Flow G, Sunkissed Lola release concert ticket prices, mechanics

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 12, 2024 | 11:49am
SB19, BINI, Flow G, Sunkissed Lola release concert ticket prices, mechanics
SB19, BINI, Flow G and SunKissed Lola in 'Nasa Atin ang Panalo' music video
MANILA, Philippines — Puregold released the ticket prices and mechanics for the much-awaited "Nasa Atin Ang Panalo" thanksgiving concert featuring SB19, BINI, Flow G and SunKissed Lola in Araneta Coliseum on July 12. 

  • VIP tickets with soundcheck access are priced at P7,000 each,
  • Patron tickets go for P5,550 each,
  • Lower Box tickets cost P4,500 each,
  • Upper Box tickets are worth P3,500 apiece,
  • and finally General Admission is P1,800. 

The brand's Senior Marketing Manager Ivy Hayagan-Piedad also said that by buying groceries at the store, loyal members can also obtain tickets to the concert. 

"This concert is ultimately a celebration of the panalo stories in our lives," Hayagan-Piedad pointed out. "We are encouraging our loyal Aling Puring and Puregold Perks members to make the most of the opportunity to enjoy this blockbuster crossover event in local music."

Puregold President Vincent Co added, "Our Aling Puring members and Puregold Perks card holders are an integral part of our business. We aspire to give them an exciting thanksgiving concert so together we may celebrate the 500th store milestone."

All interested patrons — members of the Tindahan ni Aling Puring Program and holders of the perks card — need to do is spend a minimum purchase at the chain's Qi Central branch on June 18, from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

Each participating individual is entitled to a maximum of two tickets, which can be redeemed at the booth inside Puregold Qi Central.

Fans will be informed of the remaining availability of tickets per section through a visible ticketing monitor at the redemption area and through announcements from Customer Service and roving personnel.

Ticket holders should note the tickets are not for reselling, and the brand will not be liable for any damage resulting from the unauthorized sale of tickets.

The retailer likewise reserves the right to deny entry or cancel tickets deemed to be fraudulent or sold through unauthorized channels.

