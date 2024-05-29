^

Dua Lipa to return to Philippines in November for 'Radical Optimism Tour'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 29, 2024 | 10:30am
Dua Lipa to return to Philippines in November for 'Radical Optimism Tour'
In this Sept. 14, 2018 photo, Dua Lipa performs before thousands of her Filipino fans at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho

MANILA, Philippines — British-Albanian pop star Dua Lipa is returning to the Philippines on November 13 for her "Radical Optimism Tour" in Philippine Arena, Bocaue, Bulacan.

Concert producer Live Nation Philippines announced earlier today that ticket sales for the concert will start on June 10 for LNPH Presale and June 11 for General Sale. 

"The 'Training Season' is finally over! Get ready for global pop superstar Dua Lipa bringing her Radical Optimism Tour to you this November!" Live Nation Philippines announced.

Apart from the Philippines, Dua also shared that the cities she will visit in Asia include Tokyo, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok also in November; and Seoul in December.

"Wowowowww summer tour dates start in 1 week and I can't wait!!!! So I thought why not add... MORE TOUR! Asia in November it's been a long time coming and I can't wait to be back!!!" she wrote on Instagram. 

Dua last performed in Manila in 2018 in Mall of Asia Arena. 

She is known for her hit songs "Don't Start Now," "New Rules" and "Levitating," to name a few.

