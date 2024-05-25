Kris Lawrence creates soundscapes for Daniel Padilla's theme park

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Kris Lawrence channels his musical genius to create a backdrop of ambient soundscapes for J Castles, the recently-opened immersive theme park in Tanauan, Batangas, co-owned by Daniel Padilla.

“My participation came about when Jay Durias asked me to sing the theme song of J Castles ('Let There Be Lights'), and when I was also asked to sing another song ('Sky Full of Colors'), which was played during the soft opening’s fireworks display,” Kris said.

“After, I’ve been holding regular songwriting camps there, where I would go and set up my studio, bring a producer and a team of writers with us, and I think it was during our second or third visit when we were asked to do the music for the rest of the rooms,” he added.

Kris worked with Cursebox on the project. They have previously worked in other projects but the duo admitted that working on the theme park's music was a new experience and "novel challenge" that was "just too good to pass up."

“It was an honor to be part of the first ‘Disneyland’ of Tanauan, and it was a challenge to haul our equipment from room to room, soaking up the vibe and creating the music on the spot,” Kris said.

Kris said that they mostly created instrumental surrealistic soundscapes, but they also wrote songs.

“For instance, they have this one crystal room, and it’s just a room full of mirrors, crystal and LED, and we had to create this vibe that was like magical, meditative – just a serene and tranquil vibe. So, I brought my handpan and played live handpan music. Cursebox played flute. It was a whole magical vibe,” he said.

Kris said that all their hard work paid off when they heard their music during the theme park's soft opening earlier this month.

“It was a proud ‘goosebumps’ moment when we heard the music for the very first time, together with all the futuristic visuals, especially seeing that people were enjoying the immersive experience,” he said.

“We’re still not done with all the music. There’s bound to be revisions and changes here and there, but overall, we’re happy with the outcome,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kris said that he is looking forward to his US and Canada concert tour. He will be in Hollywood Casino on May 17, in Fairfax, West Virginia for the Asian Festival on May 19, in Toronto Pavilion, Toronto on June 22and in Calgary Chinese Cultural Theater, Calgary on June 23.

