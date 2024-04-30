^

Music

Ara Mina postpones 'almost sold-out concert'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 30, 2024 | 8:34am
Ara Mina postpones 'almost sold-out concert'
Actress Ara Mina
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ara Mina announced that her almost sold-out 30th anniversary concert has been postponed.

In an interview with the media in KAO Manila recently, Ara said that her concert scheduled on May 7 will be moved to July 11. 

"Today ko din i-announce. Supposed to be birthday concert. But nagkakagulo na kami sa schedule," Ara said.  

"Sabi ko, naka-press for time na ako. So we decided to move the concert to July," she added. 

Ara said that the concert was postponed because of conflict in her work schedule.

"Kasi ano, siyempre, thank you, Lord. Ang daming work. Ang daming work. So I have two TV shows. I have two talk shows," she said. 

She also revealed that she has a project with Senator Bong Revilla. 

"And meron pa akong movie, 'Alyas Pogi.' And then, meron pang under negotiation. So, ganu'n," she said. 

"Hindi na rin makasingit ng mga promotion ng promo for the concert. Buti nga, ito, na-plot na namin ito, itong presscon, kaya itinuloy. But good thing na rin iyon, 'yung mga nakaano naman, nakabili na, magagamit naman nila 'yung ticket," she assured.

RELATED'May pinagdadaanan sila': Ara Mina on Sunshine Cruz, Macky Mathay rumored breakup

vuukle comment

ARA MINA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
New SB19 single alert; Stell to coach 'Voice Kids Philippines'
7 days ago

New SB19 single alert; Stell to coach 'Voice Kids Philippines'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
SB19's Stell revealed that he is back on the judging panel as one of the coaches of "The Voice Kids Philippines." 
Music
fbtw
OPM stars unite for Ryan Cayabyab musical tribute
9 days ago

OPM stars unite for Ryan Cayabyab musical tribute

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
The biggest names in Original Pilipino Music (OPM) are converging in Samsung Performing Arts Theater on May 11 and 12 for...
Music
fbtw
Taylor Swift, latest album breaks Spotify records anew
9 days ago

Taylor Swift, latest album breaks Spotify records anew

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
In true Taylor Swift fashion, the artist and her music are breaking records left and right yet again.
Music
fbtw
Taylor Swift, tortured poet, exorcises demons with new double album
10 days ago

Taylor Swift, tortured poet, exorcises demons with new double album

By Maggy Donaldson | 10 days ago
"Tortured Poets" is Taylor Swift's ninth LP in five years — five original studio albums and four re-records —...
Music
fbtw
Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' drops
10 days ago

Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' drops

By Maggy Donaldson | 10 days ago
Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated record "The Tortured Poets Department" — the 11th studio album from the...
Music
fbtw
Kiana Valenciano spills updates to dad Gary V&rsquo;s 'last big' concert
10 days ago

Kiana Valenciano spills updates to dad Gary V’s 'last big' concert

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 10 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) Gary Valenciano is set to stage his "last big" concert, “Pure Energy: One Last Time," on...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with