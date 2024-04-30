Ara Mina postpones 'almost sold-out concert'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ara Mina announced that her almost sold-out 30th anniversary concert has been postponed.

In an interview with the media in KAO Manila recently, Ara said that her concert scheduled on May 7 will be moved to July 11.

"Today ko din i-announce. Supposed to be birthday concert. But nagkakagulo na kami sa schedule," Ara said.

"Sabi ko, naka-press for time na ako. So we decided to move the concert to July," she added.

Ara said that the concert was postponed because of conflict in her work schedule.

"Kasi ano, siyempre, thank you, Lord. Ang daming work. Ang daming work. So I have two TV shows. I have two talk shows," she said.

She also revealed that she has a project with Senator Bong Revilla.

"And meron pa akong movie, 'Alyas Pogi.' And then, meron pang under negotiation. So, ganu'n," she said.

"Hindi na rin makasingit ng mga promotion ng promo for the concert. Buti nga, ito, na-plot na namin ito, itong presscon, kaya itinuloy. But good thing na rin iyon, 'yung mga nakaano naman, nakabili na, magagamit naman nila 'yung ticket," she assured.

