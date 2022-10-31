^

'May pinagdadaanan sila': Ara Mina on Sunshine Cruz, Macky Mathay rumored breakup

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 31, 2022 | 2:49pm
Actress Ara Mina
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ara Mina revealed that her half-brother Macky Mathay and his girlfriend Sunshine Cruz are going through a difficult time in their relationship. 

In a press conference for her movie “Katok” last Friday, Ara said it is normal in any relationship to have challenges. 

“Sa isang relationship naman, normal lang naman na nangyayari 'yon. I really don't know. I haven't talked to Shine. Gusto ko kasi pag nakausap ko sila personal. May naririnig lang ako tapos mine-message ko sila na 'I hope you guys are fine.' Si Shine kasi nasa lock-in taping. Si Macky naman sobrang busy. Mas maganda kasi marinig ko ng personal 'yung both sides kung ano man ang pinagdadaanan nila,” Ara said. 

“Dumadating naman na alam ko nag-aaway sila noon pero hindi naman lumabas sa media. Siguro dahil busy si Shine, busy si Macky, siguro time for each other ang nawawala,” she added.  

The former sexy star said she is hoping that Sunshine and Macky will be able to talk about their problems. 

"Yes, of course. Siyempre hindi din biro 'yung six years,” she said.  

“Basta mag-pray lang. Kahit anong mangyari, sana sila pa rin. Nasa pag-uusap lang 'yan ng maayos. Ramdam ko na may pinagdadaanan sila,” she added.  

Ara will play Romina in the movie “Katok.” When Romina enters an old house said to be inhabited by wandering ghosts, she discovers spine-chilling mysteries about the place. 

Directed by Joven Tan, it also stars Ynigo Delen, Soliman Cruz, Joyce Javier and Mia Aquino. "Katok" is now streaming on AQ Prime.

