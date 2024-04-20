^

Taylor Swift, latest album breaks Spotify records anew

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 20, 2024 | 2:45pm
Taylor Swift for "The Tortured Poets Department"
MANILA, Philippines — In true Taylor Swift fashion, the artist and her music are breaking records left and right yet again.

Spotify confirmed that Taylor's newest album "The Tortured Poets Department" broke the record for the most streamed album in a single day this year in less than 12 hours.

The previous record-holder was Beyonce with her groundbreaking release "Cowboy Carter" which a week after its release was streamed 300.41 times.

"The Tortured Poets Department" might surpass that count as it also became the first album to exceed 200 million Spotify streams in a single day.

Taylor has now held the record for most streamed albums on Spotify in a single day thrice, with 2022's "Midnights" and last year's "1989 (Taylor's Version)" making the feat too.

She even beat her previous Spotify record as the most streamed artist in a single day, which she set with "1989 (Taylor's Version)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And prior to its release, "The Tortured Poets Department" became the most pre-saved album Countdown Page in Spotify history.

Spotify is still keeping track of any other records that Taylor or her newest release may break in the coming days or weeks.

Taylor first released the 16-track "The Tortured Poets Department" then surprised fans that it was a double album as an anthology companion added another 15 songs.

The album comes on the heels of a remarkably successful and busy year for the artist, whose "Midnights" won her a record-setting fourth Album of the Year Grammy.

She put on the first tour to break the billion dollar mark and is on track to make a second billion by the time it's over.

