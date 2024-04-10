'Magkakaibigan po talaga kami': Streetboys on '90s rivalry with UMD

MANILA, Philippines — Streetboys member Maynarad Marcellano revealed that there's no rivalry between his group and the Universal Motion Dancers (UMD).

During the press conference of "The Sign: ‘90s Supershow" dance concert yesterday, Maynard said all of them are friends.

"Magkakaibigan po talaga kami. Ang difference ng dance groups before, may kanya-kanyang style. Kasi po wala pang YouTube, wala pang mapapanood sa internet. Everytime na may grupo, inaabangan ng bawat grupo kung ano ang ipapakita nila, ipapasabog nila," he said.

"Ayon ang maganda sa grupo nong '90s e. 'Yung camaraderie. We don't compete to anyone. Hindi po kasi competition e. It's all about being united. 'Pag nagkikita po kami, we are all excited. Boys will always be boys, may mga jokes, mga kulitan. 'Yung rivalry at that time siguro sa mga fans lang pero sa amin po magkakaibigan kaming lahat," he added.

'90s dance group will join forces for "The Sign: ‘90s Supershow" happening on April 19 at Aliw Theater in Pasay City.

Spencer Reyes will fly from London to join Streetboys members Maynar Marcellano, Danilo Barrios, Christo Cruz, Nicko Manalo, Joey Andres and Michael Sesmundo. The Manouvers headed by Joshua Zamora, Rene Sagaran, Jonjon Supan, Red and Jhon Cruz are also in the concert.

From the UMD, fans will see Marco Mckinly and Norman Santos strut their ways on stage, along with Kids At Work headed by Jayjay Del Rosario and Power X People headed by Isaac Generoso.

Joining the five main groups with performances are Bigmen, Abztract, Dyna Turbo, Teensquad, Katz22, Black & White, Mastermind, Blain, Wildcat Queens and more.

The concert also aims to inspire the dance community of the current generation of 2020s, and learn insights from the more senior dancers.

“Hindi lang ito basta sayawan, kundi pagdiriwang ito ng musika, sayaw, at kultura ng Dekada Nobenta. Ang gabing ito ay ‘di lang isang pagtatanghal, ito ay isang misyon upang magbigay ng inspirasyon sa paghubog ng kinabukasan ng kabataang Pilipino sa pamamagitan ng sining, sayaw at musika. Layunin ng grupo na magbigay daan at suporta sa bagong henerasyon ng dancers,” said the show’s executive producer Opalyn Amistoso of Wild Cat Queen Productions.

The concert’s show director is Kiko Cabarloc and over-all director is Arnel Caranto.

