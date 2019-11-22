MOVIES
MUSIC
Streetboys, Universal Motion Dancers and Manoeuvres
JS Management Co. and SOL Aces Unlimited Co./Released
Streetboys, Universal Motion Dancers, Manoeuvres come together in one dance concert
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 22, 2019 - 2:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Popular '90s dance groups Streetboys, The Manoeuvres and Universal Motion Dancers (UMD) will come together in one stage to celebrate the year 2020 in a dance concert on January 31, 2020 in ABS-CBN Vertis Tent.

Presented by JS Management and SOL Aces Unlimited Co., the dance concert titled “90s Dance Concert: Panahon Ko ‘To” aims to transport the concertgoers back in into '90s in one massive concert.

Joshua Zamora, Jason Zamora, Michael Flores, Jon Supan, Reden Cruz, Jhon Cruz and Rene Sagaran will represent Manoeuvres; Wowie de Guzman, James Salas, Jim Salas, Gerry Oliva, Marco McKinley and Norman Santos for UMD; and Jhong Hilario, Vhong Navarro, Danilo Barrios, Chris Cruz and Nicko Manalo for Streetboys.

UMD is known for their take on the popular songs "Always” by Erasure, ”Stars” by Simply Red, ”Dying Inside” by Timmy Thomas, “How Gee” by Black Machine and “Close To You” by Whitfiel, while Manoeuvres is known for their dance “Macarena” by Los del Rio and “Tubthumping“ by Chumbawamba.

Streetboys, meanwhile, is known for their acrobatic dancing. Some of the songs they popularly danced to in the '90s are  “MMMBop” by Hanson, “Beautiful Life” by Ace of Base, “Tootsie Roll” by 69 Boyz and “Renegade Master” by Wild Child.

Apart from the three popular dance groups, other performers include Xpeople, Kidz at Work, Abztract Dancers, Andrew E and Lei Bautista of the '90s all-girl band Prettier Than Pink.

MANOEUVRES STREETBOYS UNIVERSAL MOTION DANCERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Most of your comments are wrong': Jimmy Bondoc tells Agot Isidro over PAGCOR issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Agot Isidro recently criticized Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) for reportedly temporarily halting...
Entertainment
Bea Alonzo speaks up on ex Gerald Anderson, rumored new boyfriend
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo revealed that she has moved on from her relationship with Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson.
Entertainment
How did Drs. Vicki & Hayden get front seats at Gucci show?
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
Everyone can watch a fashion show but not everyone can watch it from the front row…especially not if it’s a Gucci...
Entertainment
Sunshine Cruz reveals why daughters aren't using Cesar Montano's surname as screen name
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Sunshine Cruz revealed the reason why her daughters Angelina, Samantha and Chesca are using Cruz as a screen name...
Entertainment
The Thais That Bind
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
There’s a lot of films about people stranded on an island, including the 2000 Tom Hanks starrer Castaway about a man...
Entertainment
Latest
45 minutes ago
Raffy Tulfo criticized for making teacher quit job
By Jan Milo Severo | 45 minutes ago
Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo is now on the hot seat as social media users cried foul when a teacher gave up her profession...
Entertainment
53 minutes ago
Coldplay axes tour plans over pollution fears
53 minutes ago
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said on Thursday the band had shelved plans to go on tour to promote their latest album over...
Entertainment
2 hours ago
WATCH: Bea Alonzo on moving on from Gerald Anderson
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo revealed that she has moved on from her relationship with Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson.
Entertainment
2 hours ago
Glaiza de Castro gets foreigner boyfriend, urges Angelica Panganiban to do the same
By Maridol Rañoa-Bismark | 2 hours ago
Kapuso actress Glaiza de Castro has never been vocal about her personal life than now.  
Entertainment
3 hours ago
Jose Mari Chan collaborates with other OPM singers for all-star Christmas single
3 hours ago
What is Christmas in the Philippines without Jose Mari Chan’s beautiful holiday songs ringing throughout the nation?...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with