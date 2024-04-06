^

Music

'Magnificent, killer, fabulous': Paul McCartney praises Beyonce's 'Blackbird' cover

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 6, 2024 | 10:19am
'Magnificent, killer, fabulous': Paul McCartney praises Beyonce's 'Blackbird' cover
Composite image of singers Paul McCartney and Beyonce
Paul McCartney, Beyonce via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Paul McCartney praised fellow artist Beyonce's cover of The Beatles' "Blackbird," which is included in her latest album "Cowboy Carter."

"Blackbird," released in 1968, was written and performed by McCartney on The Beatles' sole double album, also known as "The White Album." The song is jointly credited to fellow band member John Lennon.

McCartney stated several times over the years that the song is partially inspired by the Civil Rights Movement and racial tensions in the United States during the 1960s.

The track feels an apt inclusion on "Cowboy Carter" which, along with Beyonce's previous album "Renaissance," sees the singer tapping into American music's Black roots with a modern lens.

A few days after the release of "Cowboy Carter" — which stylizes Beyonce's cover as "Blackbird" — McCartney released a statement admitting to be happy with the new version.

"I think she does a magnificent version of it and it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place," McCartney said. "I think Beyonce has done a fab version and would urge anyone who has not heard it yet to check it out. You are going to love it!"

McCartney recalled a recent FaceTime conversation with Beyonce who thanked him for writing the song and letting her cover it. They talked about the track's origins as he praised the American singer.

"When I saw the footage on the television in the early '60s of the black girls being turned away from school, I found it shocking and I can’t believe that still in these days there are places where this kind of thing is happening right now," McCartney said.

He ended his statement with, "Anything my song and Beyonce's fabulous version can do to ease racial tension would be a great thing and makes me very proud."

Like the original, Beyonce's cover features McCartney's original acoustic guitar track and is credited to McCartney-Lennon, though she is joined by Black country singers Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell and Tiera Kennedy.

Beyonce also did a cover of country singer Dolly Parton's hit song "Jolene" with updated lyrics and structure on her 27-track album "Cowboy Carter."

RELATED: Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album drops to praise

vuukle comment

BEATLES

BEYONCE

BLACKBIRD

PAUL MCCARTNEY

THE BEATLES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
New 'Miss Saigon' cast continues legacy of past Filipino stars
1 day ago

New 'Miss Saigon' cast continues legacy of past Filipino stars

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Every individual has their favorite stage musical, but it can't be denied the strong connection Filipinos have to "Miss ...
Music
fbtw
Air Supply getting biopic to mark 50th year
1 day ago

Air Supply getting biopic to mark 50th year

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Soft rock duo Air Supply will mark its 50th year since its formation with a biopic detailing the years Graham Russell and...
Music
fbtw
Sheree retires from doing sexy roles, to stage 1st solo concert
2 days ago

Sheree retires from doing sexy roles, to stage 1st solo concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Sheree said she has retired from doing sexy roles in movies. 
Music
fbtw
Morissette champions Bisaya music, hopes to do another song with KZ Tandingan
2 days ago

Morissette champions Bisaya music, hopes to do another song with KZ Tandingan

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Morissette thinks it's about time to put the spotlight on Bisaya songs, and the singer she has been working on new projects...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with