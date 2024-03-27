^

Music

JK Labajo pauses concert to take care of 2-month-old baby from crowd

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 27, 2024 | 10:34am
JK
The STAR/ File

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Juan Karlos paused his concert to take care a two-month-old baby from the crowd.

As seen on LifeofEs Facebook account, JK asked the adult who brought the baby to the concert.

“Two months? Ba’t mo pinaparinig ng 'Ere' 'yung bata? Two months pa lang. Maaga. 'Wag,” JK told the adult. 

“Wala bang ear muffs si baby? Umiiyak na si baby o okay lang ba iyan? Umiiyak. Kawawa naman 'yung bata," he added.  

JK then asked to carry the baby and said, “So 'yung mga bata, especially mga one year old and below, super sensitive pa 'yung mga tenga nila."

“Sino ba meron diyang headphones or something? Headphones na 'di naka-on, something na ganu’n," he added.

He was told that the baby was carried to the concert because the baby allegedly listens to his songs to sleep.

“Maraming salamat sa suporta, pero please, alagaan niyo si baby," he stressed. "Marami pa tayong kantang ilalabas na sana marinig n'ya balang araw."

