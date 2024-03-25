SB19's Pablo leads Earth Hour in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — SB19 leader Pablo, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippine's new Earth Hour Music Ambassador, led the annual switch-off event in Manila City last weekend.

“Pablo, for us, represents the passion and resilience of Filipinos, and we want these qualities to be front and center for the annual Earth Hour celebration, which will be the 16th anniversary in the Philippines,” Earth Hour Philippines National Director Atty. Angela Consuelo Ibay said.

“As SB19’s songwriter, creative director, and CEO of their label, Pablo has masterfully infused his music with Filipino culture, flavor, and style. Earth Hour is a global grassroots movement for the environment and we celebrate it in our own unique Filipino way. Pablo is the perfect ambassador for Earth Hour,” she added.

The annual Earth Hour celebration was held in Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila City for its 16th anniversary. Earth Hour Philippines was celebrated for the first time in the Philippines back in 2008 in Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) complex grounds.

This yearly, global switching off of lights was observed from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Over 190 countries and territories around the world will also follow suit as part of this one-of-a-kind global grassroots movement for nature. Since the first Earth Hour in Australia in 2007, millions of people worldwide participate every year in Earth Hour with the partnership of governments, businesses, civil-society groups, making it an authentic movement of humanity for the environment.

Apart from Pablo, performers include Ched and Lirah Bermudez.

“All of us Filipinos are going to feel the impact of climate change through extreme storms, flooding, heatwaves, and droughts. Such a complex and multi-sectoral problem will likewise require solutions from all levels of society," said Ibay.

“This is why Earth Hour is such a great platform to convene government, businesses, civil-society organizations, the academe, and of course, the very vocal and influential youth, Bringing everyone together for us to tackle and solve plastic waste pollution and environmental degradation is Earth Hour 2024’s main theme,” she added.

