Beyonce goes country, unveils upcoming album 'Cowboy Carter'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 13, 2024 | 7:32pm
In this file photo taken on July 9, 2019, US singer/songwriter Beyonce arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
AFP / Robyn Beck

MANILA, Philippines — The BeyHive better saddle up, Beyonce is officially entering her country era.

The award-winning singer revealed her next album is titled "Cowboy Carter" and due to come out on March 29.

Teaser artwork for the album announcement sees a saddle with a red, white and blue sash draped across its bearing the album's name.

"Cowboy Carter" serves as the second portion of a three-act project Beyonce worked on during the pandemic, the first being the 2022 album "Renaissance."

That album, which got an expansive tour that also spawned a concert film, blended Beyonce's familiar pop-R&B tunes with house, dance, and disco elements, paying tribute to the Black queer community and club culture.

Last month, the artist dropped two singles from her upcoming album — "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" — giving fans an early glimpse of what to expect from her country phase.

"Texas Hold 'Em" made Beyonce hit No. on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, the first the spot was occupied by a Black woman or any woman known to be biracial.

Earlier this week, country legend Dolly Parton teased that Beyonce might have covered her hit song "Jolene" to be included in "Cowboy Carter."

The likely closest Beyonce ever got to making country music was collaborating with The Chicks for "Daddy Lessons" on her 2016 album "Lemonade."

BEYONCE

COUNTRY
