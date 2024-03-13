'Mathematics tour' recap: Ed Sheeran sends ‘shivers’ rippling through Manila

Almost six years since his sold-out Divide Tour, the Grammy-winning artist returned to Manila last Saturday night, putting on an amazing show at the SMDC Concert Grounds for the 60th pit stop and 100th show of the Mathematics Tour.

MANILA, Philippines — With guitar pick-shaped screens, pyrotechnics, a looping pedal and a spinning stage, Grammy-winning Ed Sheeran, his trusty guitar in hand, created an electrifying atmosphere for his thousands of Filipino fans during the Manila stop of his globally acclaimed +–=÷× Tour or known as the Mathematics Tour.

In his two-and-a-half hour concert brought by Ovation Productions, Sheeran thrilled the audience with chart-topping tunes from his math-themed albums +, ×, ÷, -, and =, including collab tracks, spanning genres including rock, hip-hop, pop and ballads.

Fiery yet intimate set

With thousands in the crowd, add the big stage, fireworks and screens, the concert felt massive and grand, yet Sheeran's lyrics pierced through the crowd, resonating on a deeply personal level, especially for the Sheerios who have been following the artist since his debut album, “+.”

Soon as the countdown was displayed on the screens, the crowd went crazy, more so when Sheeran finally appeared and opened the night with performances of “Tides,” “Blow” and “I’m A Mess.”

As he’s always done in his concerts for this tour, Sheeran brought his iconic looping station from which he built the sound layers of his songs through a pedal, on the spot like a one-man band—for the eager audience to hear live.

Sheeran's performance was a journey through his hits, featuring songs like "Shivers," "The A Team," and "Castle on the Hill," alongside a lively mash-up of "Dont" and Blackstreet's "No Diggity."

Emotions ran high when Sheeran played "Eyes Closed," a tribute to his late friend Jamal Edwards, leading to a heartfelt moment shared with the audience.

Nostalgia then filled the air as he serenaded the crowd with Filipino favorites such as "Give Me Love," "Lego House," “Dive” "Photograph," and "Thinking Out Loud."

Sheeran also added to his setlist “American Town,” a track from his latest album “Autumn Variations,” as well as “Love Yourself” which lyrics he wrote and was performed by Justin Bieber.

The concert showcased Sheeran's versatility, seamlessly transitioning between energetic rap performances and heartfelt ballads. Tracks like "Overpass Graffiti," "Galway Girl," "Sing," "Happier," "Perfect," "Bloodstream," and "Afterglow" allowed the audience to fully immerse themselves in Sheeran's music, with the crowd humming and singing along passionately throughout.

As the show drew to a close, Sheeran treated the audience to an electrifying encore, kicking off with a track from the + album, "You Need Me, I Don't Need You." With so much passion and energy, he commanded the stage, rapping verses with his distinctive style while energetically running around his spinning stage.

Next came the crowd-favorite "Shape of You," prompting the audience to join in with the infectious "oohs" and sing along. And for his grand finale, Sheeran set the stage ablaze—literally—with "Bad Habits," igniting the jumping crowd as fireworks and pyrotechnics burst into the air.

Sheeran's memory of the Philippines

Several times during his concert, Sheeran expressed his gratitude to the Philippine crowd, fondly recalling his first visit to the country in 2015, which he described as "the most crazy fun gig."

Before performing his hit song "Thinking Out Loud," Sheeran also mentioned how he remembers Manila as the loudest crowd on his 2015 tour.

Another heartwarming moment of appreciation for Filipino fans occurred when Sheeran shared the stage with local band Ben&Ben, surprising the crowd by performing "Maybe The Night" alongside twin brothers Paolo and Miguel Benjamin.

Before he wrapped his concert, Sheeran teased his Filipino fans, hinting that he would try not to make them wait another six years before returning to the Philippines, leaving his Filipino fanbase agerly anticipating his next visit.

The perfect equation

From Calum Scott to Ben&Ben, the Manila leg of Mathematics Tour was indeed a celebration of music.

His show was opened and hyped with the soul-stirring voice of Calum Scott, who serenaded the crowd with hits like "Lighthouse," "You Are The Reason," and "Dancing on My Own" while homegrown band Ben&Ben enchanted audiences with their signature harmonies, performing favorites such as "Ride Home", 'Kathang Isip" and "Leaves."

Then came Sheeran, who throughout the night showcased a mastery of his craft, effortlessly transitioning between hits spanning his career.

And as the final chords of his encore resonated throughout the venue, the artist bid his Filipino fans farewell, leaving them with a concert experience that felt more than just a show—it felt like a perfect equation, a synthesis of his discography and musical brilliance accumulated over the years.