WATCH: Jonas Brothers perform 'When You Look Me In the Eyes' during Manila 2024 concert

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 23, 2024 | 7:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino fans caught a glimpse of heaven after the Jonas Brothers performed several of their greatest tracks in Manila, including their hit single "When You Look Me In The Eyes."

The brothers performed last February 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena, one of the same venues the brothers performed in during their last visit back in 2012.

During the concert's segment dedicated to the band's eponymous album from 2007, which included hits like "S.O.S" and "Hold On," the brothers recalled being in their hotel lobby earlier and hearing "When You Look Me In The Eyes" on the piano.

When the Jonas Brothers performed "When You Look Me In The Eyes," the screens blared in black-and-white, much like the song's music video.

The band also played a medley of "Still In Love With You," "Australia," "Hollywood," "Just Friends" and "Games" from the same album.

Later in the night, the brothers performed other hits like "Year 3000," "Lovebug," "Burnin' Up," "Fly With Me," "Sucker," and even some songs from "Camp Rock."

RELATED: 'Manila we love you!': Jonas Brothers enjoy Pinoy food, perform hits at 2024 concert

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

JOE JONAS

JONAS BROTHERS

KEVIN JONAS

NICK JONAS
