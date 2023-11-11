Ben&Ben, Dilaw, Ena Mori, Sarah Geronimo lead Awit Awards 2023 winners

MANILA, Philippines — Rock band Dilaw racked up four wins at the 2023 Awit Awards as half-Japanese pop singer Ena Mori took home the prized Album of the Year for "Don’t Blame The Wild One!"

Dilaw's hit track "Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)" won the band Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Alternative Recording and Best Performance by a Group Recording Artist, the latter shared with folk-pop band Ben&Ben for its song "Paninindigan Kita."

"Paninindigan Kita" also won Music Video of The Year and Best Pop Recording to bring Ben&Ben's award tally to three.

Nica del Rosario and Gab Pangilinan were cited for their song "Rosas," the tribute song written for former Vice President Leni Robredo's 2022 presidential campaign. They share the Best Collaboration award with Sydharta and kiyo, the two artists who collaborated on the song "3:15."

The only other artist with multiple wins was the Pop Princess herself, Sarah Geronimo. She took home the People’s Voice Favorite Female Artist and Best Performance By A Female Recording Artist for her track "Dati-dati."

Rico Blanco was the recipient of the Dangal ng Musikong Pilipino award.

Related: 'Nadededz na pag-ibig': Dilaw launches new music video 'Orasa'

Here is the full list of winners at the 2023 Awit Awards:

Album of the Year: "Don’t Blame The Wild One!" by Ena Mori

Record of the Year: "Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)" by Dilaw

Song of the Year: "Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)" by Dilaw

Music Video of the Year: "Paninindigan Kita" by Ben&Ben

Best Performance by a Group Recording Artist: "Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)" by Dilaw and "Paninindigan Kita" by Ben&Ben

Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist: “Dati-dati” by Sarah Geronimo

Best Performanceby a Male Recording Artist: “Kalapati” by Jarlo Base

Best Collaboration: "Rosas" by Nica del Rosario feat. Gab Pangilinan and "3:15" by sydharta and kiyo

Best Performance by a New Group Recording Artist: "Pasilyo" by Sunkissed Lola

Best Performance by a New Male Recording Artist: "Julyo" by David La Sol

Best Performance by a New Female Recording Artist: "Pira-piraso" by Mariane Osabel

Best Cover Art: "Locked Down Since 2002 Volume One" by Raizel Go

Best Vocal Arrangement: "Chara-Chara" by Ronnel Allen Laderas and J.C. Paez Jose

Best Musical Arrangement: "Unan" by Leanne & Naara

Best Pop Recording: "Paninindigan Kita" by Ben&Ben

Best R&B Recording: "Maharani" by Alamat

Best Rap/HipHop Recording: "Mahal Kong Pilipinas" by J Mara

Best Rock/Metal Recording: "Heart Strength" by Faspitch

Best Traditional/Contemporary Folk Recording: "Lovesick (Pagmamahalasakit)" by Cesca

Best World Music Recording: "Matimtiman" by Munimuni

Best Jazz Recording: "Just Because" by Debonair District and Lara Maigue

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: "WYAT (Where You At?)" by SB19

Best Alternative Recording: "Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)" by Dilaw

Best Ballad Recording: "Clueless" by Side A

Best Remix Recording: "Amakabogera Remix" by Roque "Rox" Santos

Best Engineered Recording: "Kaya" by Paul Pablo

Best Original Soundtrack Recording: "Kumpas" by Moira dela Torre

Best Global Collaboration Recording: "I Feel Good" by Arthur Miguel and Pink Sweats

Best Inspirational Recording: "Obra" by Keiko Necesario

Best Novelty Recording: "Kabet Pala Ako" by Eugene Layug

Best Christmas Recording: "Pasko Sa Atin" by Debonair District

Best Instrumental Recording: "Sandalan" by 6cyclemind and EJ Pichay

Best Regional Recording: "Padaba Taka" by dwta

Best Recording by Child or for Children: "Kalinislinisan" by Young Voices of the Philippines

People’s Voice Favorite Song: "Tumitigil Ang Mundo" by BGYO

People’s Voice Favorite Female Artist: Sarah Geronimo

People’s Voice Favorite Male Artist: Anton Paras

People’s Voice Favorite Group Artist: Lily

People’s Voice Breakthrough Artist: Hey June

Dangal ng Musikong Pilipino: Rico Blanco

RELATED: Wanderland 2024 unveils first wave of artists, ticket selling phases