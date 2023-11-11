Ben&Ben, Dilaw, Ena Mori, Sarah Geronimo lead Awit Awards 2023 winners
MANILA, Philippines — Rock band Dilaw racked up four wins at the 2023 Awit Awards as half-Japanese pop singer Ena Mori took home the prized Album of the Year for "Don’t Blame The Wild One!"
Dilaw's hit track "Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)" won the band Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Alternative Recording and Best Performance by a Group Recording Artist, the latter shared with folk-pop band Ben&Ben for its song "Paninindigan Kita."
"Paninindigan Kita" also won Music Video of The Year and Best Pop Recording to bring Ben&Ben's award tally to three.
Nica del Rosario and Gab Pangilinan were cited for their song "Rosas," the tribute song written for former Vice President Leni Robredo's 2022 presidential campaign. They share the Best Collaboration award with Sydharta and kiyo, the two artists who collaborated on the song "3:15."
The only other artist with multiple wins was the Pop Princess herself, Sarah Geronimo. She took home the People’s Voice Favorite Female Artist and Best Performance By A Female Recording Artist for her track "Dati-dati."
Rico Blanco was the recipient of the Dangal ng Musikong Pilipino award.
Here is the full list of winners at the 2023 Awit Awards:
Album of the Year: "Don’t Blame The Wild One!" by Ena Mori
Record of the Year: "Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)" by Dilaw
Song of the Year: "Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)" by Dilaw
Music Video of the Year: "Paninindigan Kita" by Ben&Ben
Best Performance by a Group Recording Artist: "Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)" by Dilaw and "Paninindigan Kita" by Ben&Ben
Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist: “Dati-dati” by Sarah Geronimo
Best Performanceby a Male Recording Artist: “Kalapati” by Jarlo Base
Best Collaboration: "Rosas" by Nica del Rosario feat. Gab Pangilinan and "3:15" by sydharta and kiyo
Best Performance by a New Group Recording Artist: "Pasilyo" by Sunkissed Lola
Best Performance by a New Male Recording Artist: "Julyo" by David La Sol
Best Performance by a New Female Recording Artist: "Pira-piraso" by Mariane Osabel
Best Cover Art: "Locked Down Since 2002 Volume One" by Raizel Go
Best Vocal Arrangement: "Chara-Chara" by Ronnel Allen Laderas and J.C. Paez Jose
Best Musical Arrangement: "Unan" by Leanne & Naara
Best Pop Recording: "Paninindigan Kita" by Ben&Ben
Best R&B Recording: "Maharani" by Alamat
Best Rap/HipHop Recording: "Mahal Kong Pilipinas" by J Mara
Best Rock/Metal Recording: "Heart Strength" by Faspitch
Best Traditional/Contemporary Folk Recording: "Lovesick (Pagmamahalasakit)" by Cesca
Best World Music Recording: "Matimtiman" by Munimuni
Best Jazz Recording: "Just Because" by Debonair District and Lara Maigue
Best Dance/Electronic Recording: "WYAT (Where You At?)" by SB19
Best Alternative Recording: "Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)" by Dilaw
Best Ballad Recording: "Clueless" by Side A
Best Remix Recording: "Amakabogera Remix" by Roque "Rox" Santos
Best Engineered Recording: "Kaya" by Paul Pablo
Best Original Soundtrack Recording: "Kumpas" by Moira dela Torre
Best Global Collaboration Recording: "I Feel Good" by Arthur Miguel and Pink Sweats
Best Inspirational Recording: "Obra" by Keiko Necesario
Best Novelty Recording: "Kabet Pala Ako" by Eugene Layug
Best Christmas Recording: "Pasko Sa Atin" by Debonair District
Best Instrumental Recording: "Sandalan" by 6cyclemind and EJ Pichay
Best Regional Recording: "Padaba Taka" by dwta
Best Recording by Child or for Children: "Kalinislinisan" by Young Voices of the Philippines
People’s Voice Favorite Song: "Tumitigil Ang Mundo" by BGYO
People’s Voice Favorite Female Artist: Sarah Geronimo
People’s Voice Favorite Male Artist: Anton Paras
People’s Voice Favorite Group Artist: Lily
People’s Voice Breakthrough Artist: Hey June
Dangal ng Musikong Pilipino: Rico Blanco
