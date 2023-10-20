Melanie Martinez includes Manila in first Asia tour

MANILA, Philippines — American singer-songwriter Melanie Martinez is taking her "Portals" tour to Asia, with the Philippines as one of the few select stops.

Melanie will perform at the World Trade Center Metro Manila on January 23 after dropping by Japan and South Korea before heading to Singapore.

The tour, which sees Melanie exclusively performing as her alter ego "Cry Baby," had sold-out concerts in North America, and will soon be hitting Europe for the remainder of 2023.

"Cry Baby" is also the title of her first studio album, though the tour is promoting her newest album of the same name.

"Portals" became Melanie's highest charting debut on the Billboard 200 upon its release at the No. 2 spots; it was also the singer's third consecutive Billboard 200 Top 10 album debut.

The album — Melanie's first full-length release in nearly four years — includes the hit singles "Void" and "Death," both of which were Melanie's first original songs to debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

The music video for "Void" was nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards but lost to Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero."

Tickets to Melanie's Manila concert in January are already available at smtickets.com and SM Tickets outlets nationwide.

