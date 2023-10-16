^

WATCH: A1 pays tribute to Backstreet Boys, Take That, One Direction, NSYNC

Jan Milo Severo
October 16, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — British-Norwegian boy band A1 paid tribute to boy bands Backstreet Boys, Take That, One Direction and NSYNC at their "Twenty Five" concert held in New Frotier Theater over the weekend.

Christian Ingebrigtsen sang Backstreet Boys' "Quit Playing Games," Mark Read performed Take That's "Back For Good," Paul Marazzi sang One Direction's "Story of My Life," and Ben Adams performed NSYNC's "This I Promise You."

The boy band then sang Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way" to close the segment. 

A1 opened their concert with their hit song "Same Old Brand New You" followed by "Summertime of Our Lives," "One More Try," and "Ready Or Not."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by a1 (@a1official)

The group then turned the whole venue into a big karaoke house as they sang their hits "Everytime," Heaven By Your Side," and "One Last Song." 

They ended the concert with "Walking In The Rain," "Like A Rose" and "Take On Me."

"Twenty Five" comes five years after the boy band's last visit to the country.

Presented by Concert Republic, the concert was held in SMX Convention Center, Davao last October 12; Waterfront City Hotel & Casino, Cebu last October 13 and New Frontier Theater, Quezon City last October 14 and 15.

