Dear Dahlia releases debut single 'Malabo'

MANILA, Philippines — Universal Records launched their new band Dear Dahlia as the emerging three-piece pop-rock act released their debut single “Malabo.”

It’s a musical creation of three lads who found their destinies entwined in the aisles of a music store, eventually became friends and collectively pursued making music. With a burning desire to share their musical alchemy with the world, they decided to form a band.

Dear Dahlia is composed of singer and actor Mark Oblea on guitars and vocals who has tremendous passion for storytelling through song, Christian La Guardia, a skilled guitarist, possessed a gift for weaving melodies that echoed through the heart and lastly, Keann Barsaga, a rhythmic wizard on drums, had the power to make feet tap and hearts pound.

The trio attempted to add another member for their band but it did not push through and they signed a recording contract under Universal Records Philippines as a three-piece act.

A lot of band names were also put into consideration, but they collectively agreed to name their band, Dear Dahlia. It's named after a delicate flower that symbolizes both the fragility and resilience of the human spirit. Together they are ready to share songs about life and love as they blend infectious hooks and energetic rhythms of pop-rock modern indie-pop sensibilities.

With their catchy melodies, and relatable lyrics, D.D. is set to captivate loyal OPM scene fans out there. This August, they are proud to present their debut original single called “Malabo” under Universal.

Listeners will surely find themselves jamming and dancing to the rhythm of this new single. The upbeat track is a song that talks about the gloomy feeling of unrequited love as you wait for that person to reciprocate the attention and affection you've been giving even though the chances are slim, evident in lines “o’ giliw ko / maghihintay sa’yo kahit malabo / sabihin mo / ika'y magbabalik kahit malabo”

“So one quiet night, I’m just missing someone, na I know malabong bumalik agad ‘cause she’s out of town. Wala lang I just felt alone that night, so habang nag-sisifra ako ng gitara, ‘yan ‘yung mga lyrics na lumabas,” Mark recalled.

When asked about the overall direction of the sound of this new song he added, “Actually solid ‘yung kinalabasan since 'yung ganung sound 'yung ineexpect namin, like 'yung feeling na pag pinakinggan mo lang 'yung song without understanding it, it’s a danceable song, but 'yun pala, malungkot ‘yung meaning niya.”

