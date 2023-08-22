Joji returning to Manila for solo concert

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese singer-songwriter Joji is returning to the Philippines this November, this time for a solo concert as part of his "Pandemonium" world tour.

Joji — whose real name is George Kusunoki Miller — had recently performed in the country last December for "Head in the Clouds" music festival in Pasay with his fellow 88rising artists, and more recently headlined the PLUS63 Festival last February in Cebu alongside Kehlani.

Manila, specifically the Araneta Coliseum, was one of nine locations added to the "Pandemonium" which originally consisted of North America concerts.

The singer will have concerts in three Australian cities, then Auckland, Taipei, and Bangkok before performing in the Philippines on November 28.

Joji will then conclude the tour with stops in Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong, the latter for the Clockenflap Festival.

The Asia concerts including the Philippines will have no special guests unlike North America, Australia and New Zealand. Tickets will go on sale on September 2 at 10 in the morning at organizer Insignia Presents' website.

Prior to his music career Joji was popular as an internet personality through his characters Filthy Frank and Pink Guy, then grew as an artist through his singles "Sanctuary" and "Slow Dancing in the Dark."

Last November, Joji released his third album "Smithereens" which features the singles "Glimpse of Us," "Yukon (Interlude)" and "Die for You."

