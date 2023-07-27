Controversial Pinoy rapper Ez Mil signs with Eminem, Dr. Dre

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino rap sensation Ez Mil has signed with international rap icons Eminem and Dr. Dre's record labels Shady Records, Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records.

He is only the second rapper next to 50 Cent signed directly to all three labels.

In Eminem's Shady Records' Facebook account, the record company posted a photo of the Slim Shady, Dr. Dre and EZ.

"Still Aftermath! Back at it with Dr. Dre to sign the incredibly talented Ez Mil," it wrote.

According to the Shady Records website, Ez will release "DU4LI7Y: REDUX," the forthcoming deluxe edition of his 2022 LP, on August 11.

The project includes “Realest,” an intense new single featuring Eminem, who first heard Ez Mil’s music online and brought him to Dr. Dre, resulting in the co-sign.

"Powered by lithe, expressive vocals, dexterous raps and songwriting know-how, Ez Mil’s latest level up is the product of talent, hard work and a keen knowledge of his own audience — in this case, that crowd happened to include Slim Shady himself.

"In February, Ez Mil released the video for his DU4LI7Y single 'Up Down' on Virgin Music. Noting the similarities in their percussive flows, Em fans quickly picked up on the new release.

"About a month later, Eminem heard the song, and Ez Mil drove from Vegas to Los Angeles where he met Dre and Em for the first time. From there, Ez and Eminem stayed in contact and recorded 'Realest,' a certified showcase of rap acrobatics."

Eminem said that he's been hooked to Ez Mil's music so they signed him. '

“We’ve never been out there signing a lot of artists, and one of the great things about how we built Shady is how selective we’ve been,” Eminem said.

“And it’s even rarer that Dre and I sign something together – but I heard Ez’s music and was like, ‘This is really special,' so I took it to Dre. We both agreed it would be a great fit and we wanted to work with him right on the spot,” he added.

“I’m really only interested in working on shit that sounds different from anything else going on out there, and only then if I feel I can really bring something to it. Em played me Ez and I had that feeling… that thing that happens when we both know we’ve found something special. And that was it... let’s get to work,” Dr. Dre added.

