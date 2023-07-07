Taylor Swift changes 'Better Than Revenge' controversial lyrics in 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

MANILA, Philippines — Pop superstar Taylor Swift released the re-recorded album "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" earlier today.

The album release trended on social media, with some fans noticing the changes in her updated album.

Taylor changed the controversial lyrics of her song "Better Than Revenge."

The original lyrics read: "She's not a saint, and she's not what you think / She's an actress, whoa / She's better known for the things that she does / On the mattress, whoa."

WHY AM I FEELING EMOTIONAL ON A FRIDAY AFTERNOON? ????



Taylor Swift took to Twitter to talk about her newly-released re-recorded album 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version).'



"It's here. It's yours, it's mine, it's ours," she said.

She changed it with, "He was a moth to the flame / She was holding the matches, whoa."

Some took offense with the earlier lyrics when the song was released in 2010, calling them "problematic."

"I was 18 when I wrote that. That's the age you are when you think someone can actually take your boyfriend. Then you grow up and realize no one can take someone from you if they don't want to leave," Taylor said in a past interview.

