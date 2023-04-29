^

Music

Fra Lippo Lippi to return to Manila for two-night concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 29, 2023 | 1:55pm
Fra Lippo Lippi to return to Manila for two-night concert
Fra Lippo Lippi lead vocalist and keyboardist Per Sorensen
Star File

MANILA, Philippines — Concert promoter DMC Philippines announced that Fra Lippo Lippi will be staging another show on June 17, 2023, at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.
 
The Norwegian pop act, headed by lead vocalist and keyboardist Per Sorensen, will return with a two-part concert, celebrating their legacy as one of the most iconic hitmakers of the new wave era.
 
Fra Lippo Lippi made a name in the ‘80s for producing classic tunes such as “Everytime I See You,” “Beauty and Madness,” “Stitches and Burns,” “Light and Shade,” “The Distance Between Us,” “Angel,” among others.
 
After bassist and founding co-member Rune Kristoffer decided to call it quits, Per Sorensen kept the band’s music alive through live concert tours all around the world, with the Philippines as one of its regular stops.


 

In 2002, Per Sorensen and his band released “Later,” a chart-topping smash in Asia and the rest of Europe. He even managed to collaborate with Filipino R& B star Kyla on “Wish We Were Two,” which garnered heavy airplay on various top 40 stations in Manila and major cities across the Philippines.
 
This year, he is set to headline the concert as the prominent personality behind Fra Lippo Lippi, performing some of the band’s greatest hits, as well as some rarities.
 
This event is supported by Steve Hovington of B-Movie, who will be performing with Fra Lippo Lippi’s Per Sorensen at both venues: The Theatre at Solaire on June 16, 2023, Friday, and the Santa Rosa Sports Complex on June 17, 2023, Saturday. 

RELATEDSB19's Ken headlines 'We Play Here' music fest

FRA LIPPO LIPPI
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Fra Lippo Lippi to return to Manila for two-night concert
44 minutes ago

Fra Lippo Lippi to return to Manila for two-night concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 44 minutes ago
Concert promoter DMC Philippines announced that Fra Lippo Lippi will be staging another show on June 17, 2023, at the Santa...
Music
fbtw
Gab Chee Kee jams with Parokya ni Edgar after hospitalization
2 days ago

Gab Chee Kee jams with Parokya ni Edgar after hospitalization

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Gab Chee Kee once again graced the stage and jammed with his bandmates more than a month after he was discharged from the...
Music
fbtw
Canadian producer says Morissette is Regine Velasquez's 'rightful successor'
4 days ago

Canadian producer says Morissette is Regine Velasquez's 'rightful successor'

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Canadian producer Ovela thinks that Morissette Amon is the "rightful successor" to Regine Velasquez's "throne....
Music
fbtw
SB19's Ken headlines 'We Play Here' music fest
6 days ago

SB19's Ken headlines 'We Play Here' music fest

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
"We Play Here" is the 30th anniversary celebration of music label Warner Music Philippines.  
Music
fbtw
Did the AI Drake song breach copyright?
7 days ago

Did the AI Drake song breach copyright?

By Eric Randolph | 7 days ago
Created by someone called @ghostwriter, "Heart On My Sleeve" racked up millions of listens before Universal Music Group asked...
Music
fbtw
A1 returning to Manila as part of 25th anniversary celebrations, ticket prices
8 days ago

A1 returning to Manila as part of 25th anniversary celebrations, ticket prices

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
British–Norwegian boy band A1 is coming back to the Philippines just as the group celebrates 25 years in the music...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with