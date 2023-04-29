Fra Lippo Lippi to return to Manila for two-night concert

MANILA, Philippines — Concert promoter DMC Philippines announced that Fra Lippo Lippi will be staging another show on June 17, 2023, at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.



The Norwegian pop act, headed by lead vocalist and keyboardist Per Sorensen, will return with a two-part concert, celebrating their legacy as one of the most iconic hitmakers of the new wave era.



Fra Lippo Lippi made a name in the ‘80s for producing classic tunes such as “Everytime I See You,” “Beauty and Madness,” “Stitches and Burns,” “Light and Shade,” “The Distance Between Us,” “Angel,” among others.



After bassist and founding co-member Rune Kristoffer decided to call it quits, Per Sorensen kept the band’s music alive through live concert tours all around the world, with the Philippines as one of its regular stops.





In 2002, Per Sorensen and his band released “Later,” a chart-topping smash in Asia and the rest of Europe. He even managed to collaborate with Filipino R& B star Kyla on “Wish We Were Two,” which garnered heavy airplay on various top 40 stations in Manila and major cities across the Philippines.



This year, he is set to headline the concert as the prominent personality behind Fra Lippo Lippi, performing some of the band’s greatest hits, as well as some rarities.



This event is supported by Steve Hovington of B-Movie, who will be performing with Fra Lippo Lippi’s Per Sorensen at both venues: The Theatre at Solaire on June 16, 2023, Friday, and the Santa Rosa Sports Complex on June 17, 2023, Saturday.

