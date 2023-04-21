A1 returning to Manila as part of 25th anniversary celebrations, ticket prices

MANILA, Philippines — British–Norwegian boy band A1 is coming back to the Philippines just as the group celebrates 25 years in the music industry.

A1's tour is aptly named "TWENTY FIVE," and their Philippine concert on October 14 in New Frontier Theater comes five years after the boy band's last visit to the country.

That same year A1 was celebrating their 20th anniversary and Paul Marazzi reunited with Christian Ingebrigtsen, Mark Read, and Ben Adams after over 15 years to complete the group's original line-up — and it has remained that way ever since.

When Paul departed at the time for personal reasons, the remaining three also left the group but reformed in 2009 and later released two new albums.

"We're so grateful to our Filipino fans who have supported us throughout the years," Mark said in a statement. "It's been 25 years since we started as a group, and we're so excited to be able to celebrate this landmark anniversary with our Filipino fans."

Tickets for the concert range from P2,750 (Balcony 2) to P5,250 (Orchestra VIP). All tickets are reserved seating, however, prices are exclusive of ticket service charge.

A1 is best known for their early hits "Like A Rose," "Everytime," and "Heaven By Your Side," as well as a cover of a-ha's "Take One Me."

